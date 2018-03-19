 

'Low levels' of listeria detected at Tiger Brands' Pretoria plant

2018-03-19 16:44

Iavan Pijoos

Tiger Brands factory. (Iavan Pijoos, News24)

Tiger Brands factory. (Iavan Pijoos, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg  Tiger Brands announced on Monday that "low levels" of listeria had been detected at its plant in Pretoria. 

"Tiger Brands has taken the precautionary measure of closing the factory and has instituted a product recall of all Snax products manufactured at the Pretoria factory with immediate effect," the company said in a statement. 

In addition, the company said it would send samples for genome sequencing to establish the specific strain of listeria.

At least 183 people have died in an outbreak of the food-borne disease and 978 cases have been reported since January 2017.

READ: Rainbow polony privately cleared of deadly listeria strain – RCL Foods

On March 4, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced that an investigation into the outbreak had traced the ST6 strain of the listeria bacteria, believed to be behind the outbreak, to Tiger Brands' Enterprise factory in the Limpopo capital of Polokwane.

The factory has since been closed. 

Tiger Brands CEO Lawrence MacDougall said at the time that the company's Polokwane, Germiston and Pretoria factories were undergoing "an extensive deep clean" of all equipment and machinery and that structural upgrades to the facilities were being carried out.

This was to ensure that the facilities "exceed the highest, best practice standards for meat processing facilities", MacDougall said.

Three law firms are pursuing Tiger Brands in two separate class actions. 

Listeriosis: Class action looms after polony panic

MacDougall was however adamant that there was no direct link between the company and the deaths. 

"At Tiger Brands, we promised our stakeholders that we will not compromise on quality, safety and internal controls.

"During this period of investigation and discovery we have decided to be extra cautious and to take immediate precautionary action when traces of listeria are detected where they are not expected," he said. 

READ: Three major mistakes Tiger Brands made in response to the listeriosis crisis
  


Read more on:    tiger brands  |  listeria

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Moseneke gives government 3 months to pay more than R1m each to Life Esidimeni families

47 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Not all black people are in unison about land - Maimane
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, March 17 2018-03-17 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 