 

Lower June cash-in-transit stats no comfort - Fidelity

2018-07-07 10:52

Vanessa Banton

Cash-in-transit heist. (Supplied)

Cash-in-transit heist. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Security company, Fidelity says despite figures indicating a reduction in cash-in-transit incidents during the month of June, it could be a different story for July.

 "This week alone, there have been four cross pavement incidents and three vehicle attacks – one of these occurred in the Eastern Cape and two in Bloemfontein which is worrying as the crime could simply be dispersing into other areas," said Wahl Bartmann, CEO of Fidelity Security Group, in a statement issued on Saturday.

In the latest incident, two SBV security guards were shot dead during a cash-in-transit robbery in Tsolo, Eastern Cape on Friday. 

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo told News24 that the guards were loading money at an ATM machine near a supermarket when a group of armed men pounced on them.

Naidoo said the suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of money in a hijacked van. 

Priority crime

Bartmann said that it was essential that cash-in-transit attacks continue to be treated as priority crime.

"It is imperative that all stakeholders continue to apply pressure. We need to maintain a high level of visible policing with dedicated CIT investigation teams that are actively involved in intelligence gathering and resource deployment," said Bartmann.

He said that the latest SABRIC statistics show that a total of 15 incidents were reported across the industry for the month of June.

"This is dramatically down from the 39 incidents reported in May and the lowest number of incidents recorded this year. The July stats to date however paint a different picture," cautioned Bartmann.

In a statement issued on Friday, police officials welcomed the reduction of cash-in-transit robberies in the June figures, saying the implementation of the South African Police Service's nationwide stabilisation programme was paying off.

Reduction in June figures welcomed

"These robberies have been reduced significantly by 61% in the month of June 2018, compared to the month of May 2018," Police Minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner General Khehla John Sitole said in a joint statement.

More than 40 suspects had been arrested since June 4, 2018.

"Four of these suspects rank among the top 20 of identified suspects wanted for similar crimes," the statement reads.

Cele and Sitole did note that despite the reduction in incidents, there had been several robberies and attempted robberies on cash-in-transit vehicles in the past week.

In two separate incidents, cash-in-transit vans were ambushed by a gang. One van was travelling on the N8 highway from Thaba Nchu, and the other was travelling from Botshabelo to Bloemfontein.

In both instances the drivers were shot and wounded in the leg.

Officers must be commended

"This was followed by another attempted robbery of a CIT (cash-in-transit) vehicle while travelling toward Umtata, then another on Atlas Road in Boksburg that left one suspect dead and a guard injured."

There was also an attempt at an ATM in Dobsonville in Soweto on Thursday.

Sitole acknowledged that the security officials were "putting their lives on [the] line on a daily basis to protect the valuable cargo they transport" and should be commended for their efforts.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    fidelity security  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Group calling on Uber drivers to go offline causing 'unnecessary unrest' - Uber

2018-07-07 10:11

Inside News24

 

/News
ICYMI: Watch the touching moment Ashwin Willemse received his masters degree
 

4 animals predicting FIFA World Cup 2018 outcomes!

Since Paul the Octopus successfully predicted Spain’s win in the 2010 World Cup, sports-fortune-telling animals have become increasingly popular.

 

Paws

New home for pig’s paintings
What dogs think of Kanye West’s 'lift Yourself' track
#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!
10 things you owe your pet
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 09:03 AM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Caledon 16:41 PM
Road name: R301

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, July 6 2018-07-06 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 