Lucky Roodeport person has won R114m in Lotto jackpot - the 5th highest ever

2020-02-05 15:31

Canny Maphanga

A lucky someone in Roodepoort won the massive R114m Lotto jackpot on Tuesday, the National Lottery Operator Ithuba announced on Wednesday.

The unknown winner purchased a R5 ticket at Victor and Son Corner Café in Roodepoort, Johannesburg.

"With a jackpot of this magnitude, we really hope that the winner will make contact with us in the coming days. We encourage all players, especially players from Johannesburg and surrounding areas to check their tickets," Ithuba corporate relations executive Khensani Mabuza said in a statement.

Ithuba's Winner Services Department said it was ready to receive the winner who won with the numbers: 03, 15, 23, 37, 45 and the PowerBall is 18.

"Once we have validated the winning ticket, our first step is to offer them trauma counselling. Becoming R114m richer overnight can become overwhelming to anyone who wins. Our aim is to help the winner digest the news and enjoy every step of this life changing experience," Mabuza added.

The counselling would be followed with extensive financial advice to assist the winner.

"This a very important free service we offer to all winners of R50 000 and above to make sure that they invest their monies wisely and ensure the winners are financially healthy and create generational wealth," Mabuza explained.

The lucky winner becomes the fifth highest jackpot winner in the history of the National Lottery. The biggest jackpot of R232m was won in February 2019.

Read more on:    lotto  |  johannesburg ­  |  good news
