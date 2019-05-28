Mabuyane announces Eastern Cape cabinet

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane announced his cabinet on Tuesday in Port Alfred.
Mabuyane said his cabinet announcement was after consultation with alliance partners and ANC structures.
He said the work mandated to his cabinet will ensure the province provides decent jobs to grow the provincial economy.
"We move with the commitment of providing quality healthcare for all, ensuring security and comfort, safe communities and safe lives. In this regard, we want to appeal to the people of the province not to take law into their own hands.
"We saw a video of people with weapons marching in the streets of Nelson Mandela Metro looking for members of gangs. Communities must allow law enforcement to stop criminals by reporting crime and not by taking up arms to fight criminals," he said.
Mabuyane introduced his deputy in the ANC as the head of finance and economic development, a portfolio Mabuyane held before he was announced as the new premier elect.
Xolile Nqatha will take over Cogta from Fikile Xasa.
Other names include:
Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform: Nomakhosazana Meth
Department of Public Works: Babalo Madikizela
Department of Education: Fundile Gade
Department of Health: Sindiswa Gomba
Department of Human Settlements: Nonqkubela Pieters
Department Transport, Safety and Liaison: Weziwe Tikana
Department of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture: Fezeka Nkomonye-Bayeni
Department of Social Development : Siphokazi Mani-Lusithi.
"We are now a collective that will make the dreams of our youth come to pass, the vision of our mothers and fathers to be realized, the desires of our society to manifest," said Mabuyane.