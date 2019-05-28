 

Mabuyane announces Eastern Cape cabinet

2019-05-28 20:55

Lizeka Tandwa

Oscar Mabuyane. (Netwerk24)

Oscar Mabuyane. (Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane announced his cabinet on Tuesday in Port Alfred. 

Mabuyane said his cabinet announcement was after consultation with alliance partners and ANC structures. 

He said the work mandated to his cabinet will ensure the province provides decent jobs to grow the provincial economy. 

"We move with the commitment of providing quality healthcare for all, ensuring security and comfort, safe communities and safe lives. In this regard, we want to appeal to the people of the province not to take law into their own hands.

"We saw a video of people with weapons marching in the streets of Nelson Mandela Metro looking for members of gangs. Communities must allow law enforcement to stop criminals by reporting crime and not by taking up arms to fight criminals," he said. 

Mabuyane introduced his deputy in the ANC as the head of finance and economic development, a portfolio Mabuyane held before he was announced as the new premier elect. 

Xolile Nqatha will take over Cogta from Fikile Xasa. 

Other names include: 

Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform: Nomakhosazana Meth

Department of Public Works: Babalo Madikizela 

Department of Education: Fundile Gade

Department of Health: Sindiswa Gomba

Department of Human Settlements: Nonqkubela Pieters

Department Transport, Safety and Liaison: Weziwe Tikana

Department of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture: Fezeka Nkomonye-Bayeni

Department of Social Development : Siphokazi Mani-Lusithi. 

"We are now a collective that will make the dreams of our youth come to pass, the vision of our mothers and fathers to be realized, the desires of our society to manifest," said Mabuyane.

Read more on:    east london  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Gordhan hits back at Mkhwebane: 'She’s stunningly incompetent and is meddling in politics'

2019-05-28 20:22

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, May 28 46 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 