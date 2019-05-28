Mabuyane announces Eastern Cape cabinet

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane announced his cabinet on Tuesday in Port Alfred.

Mabuyane said his cabinet announcement was after consultation with alliance partners and ANC structures.

He said the work mandated to his cabinet will ensure the province provides decent jobs to grow the provincial economy.

"We move with the commitment of providing quality healthcare for all, ensuring security and comfort, safe communities and safe lives. In this regard, we want to appeal to the people of the province not to take law into their own hands.

"We saw a video of people with weapons marching in the streets of Nelson Mandela Metro looking for members of gangs. Communities must allow law enforcement to stop criminals by reporting crime and not by taking up arms to fight criminals," he said.

Mabuyane introduced his deputy in the ANC as the head of finance and economic development, a portfolio Mabuyane held before he was announced as the new premier elect.

Xolile Nqatha will take over Cogta from Fikile Xasa.

Other names include:

Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform: Nomakhosazana Meth

Department of Public Works: Babalo Madikizela

Department of Education: Fundile Gade

Department of Health: Sindiswa Gomba

Department of Human Settlements: Nonqkubela Pieters

Department Transport, Safety and Liaison: Weziwe Tikana

Department of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture: Fezeka Nkomonye-Bayeni

Department of Social Development : Siphokazi Mani-Lusithi.

"We are now a collective that will make the dreams of our youth come to pass, the vision of our mothers and fathers to be realized, the desires of our society to manifest," said Mabuyane.