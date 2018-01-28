 

Mabuza and Duarte sing from different hymn sheets on Ramaphosa

2018-01-28 18:48

Tshidi Madia

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading SA's delegation to Davos. (Leon Sadiki, City Press)

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading SA's delegation to Davos. (Leon Sadiki, City Press)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Polokwane - As one ANC top official has distanced the party from comments made by its newly elected president Cyril Ramaphosa, another has vowed to stand firmly by his side.

It appears as though the ANC’s new leadership collective, which was voted for during the ANC’s 54th national elective conference in December, is already failing at showing a united front. 

This is in spite of committing to its supporters and the country to unite and rebuild the organisation.

On one hand, ANC deputy president David "DD" Mabuza spent the weekend affirming his support of Ramaphosa, telling delegates in Modimolle during the ANC’s January 8 birthday celebrations that he would protect the liberation movement’s president.

"The president that you have elected, comrade Cyril Ramaphosa will be supported by all of us. We will rally around him as a leader and are going to walk next to him. He is very safe with me next to him," Mabuza said in Limpopo.

He told thousands of supporters that the party was working hard at uniting the movement, but also reminded them that power resided with the liberation organisation and not in government.

"There is only one centre and that is the ANC," he said.

This echoed what Mabuza said during a fundraising dinner held just outside Polokwane on Saturday evening. He said he would protect the ANC president, and not contradict him.

Ramaphosa expressing 'his own view'

The ANC’s deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte, on the other hand, appeared to be singing from a different hymn sheet.

In an interview with News24’s sister publication City Press, she distanced the ANC from comments Ramaphosa made on the BBC’s Hard Talk while in Davos for the World Economic Forum.

The ANC president, who is also the country’s deputy president, when asked about the thorny issue around the head of state President Jacob Zuma's exit from government, said Zuma was anxious and that the matter of him leaving office needed to be handled carefully.

"Well obviously, I mean, any normal human being would be anxious – would be concerned about all this. So he is naturally feeling anxious, and he wants matters to be handled... carefully," Ramaphosa said in the BBC interview. 

READ: Zuma is here to stay, says Duarte

However, Duarte not only defended Zuma’s legacy, she also said that Zuma’s anxiety was never discussed, insisting the top officials' task, as per the ANC's national executive committee, was to handle the co-ordination between government and the ANC.

"I think the deputy president of the country was probably expressing his own view on the matter, which is fine," Duarte told the City Press.

Duarte said the most recent briefing from Ramaphosa was that he and Zuma would meet every Tuesday "to discuss co-ordination between government and the ANC". 

OPINION: Zuma deserves humiliation

"Until [Ramaphosa] tells us differently, the only information we have is what we have been given,” she told City Press.

She also dismissed talks of Zuma's removal.

This was as pressure mounts on Ramaphosa to get rid of Zuma, with some in the ANC fearing his protracted stay will cost the political party when South Africans head to the polls in 2019.

OPINION: If Zuma delivers SONA, Ramaphosa is a lame duck

Read more on:    anc  |  david mabuza  |  jessie duarte  |  ramaphosa  |  cyril

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Magashule on dairy farm case: 'They mustn't scare us because they want us to leave this position'

2018-01-28 17:50

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Capetonians share their feelings about Day Zero
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Somerset West 18:14 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Strand 17:42 PM
Road name: Beach Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, January 27 2018-01-27 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTO TRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 