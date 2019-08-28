Mabuza declares special funeral for Dr Thandi Ndlovu

Acting President David Mabuza has declared the funeral of struggle veteran and businesswoman Dr Thandi Ndlovu a special provincial official funeral (Category 2), the Presidency announced on Wednesday.

Mabuza is acting president while President Cyril Ramaphosa is abroad.

"A category 2 entails elements of police ceremonial honours in line with The Presidency's State, Official and Provincial Official Funeral Policy, for distinguished persons specifically designated by the president of the Republic of South Africa."

The 65-year-old was involved in a collision on Saturday, the Motheo Group confirmed in a tweet, Fin24 reported.

A medical doctor by training, Ndlovu started the Motheo Construction Group - which included the Motheo Children's Foundation that grants scholarships for tertiary education - that became known as one of SA's largest black female-owned construction companies.

Mabuza on behalf of government and South Africa, conveyed his condolences to the Ndlovu family and Ndlovu's friends, business associates and comrades.

Half-mast flag

Mabuza has also ordered that the national flag be flown at half-mast at all flag stations in Gauteng until the evening of the burial.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said three other people also lost their lives in the crash.

The ANC detailed Ndlovu's strong background in the organisation saying that at the height of the struggle for liberation, she ranked among those who opted to swell the ranks of the ANC and its military wing uMkhonto we Sizwe.

The ANC's Pule Mabe said Ndlovu spent her free time caring for women stalwart, such as Adelaide Tambo, Ruth Mompati and Rebecca Kotane.

Black Business Council president Sandile Zungu told City Press Ndlovu made huge contributions in the advancement of not only black business interests, but South Africa's business interests as a whole.

Ndlovu endeavoured to journey through life with compassion, dignity, humility and respect for all and as a pioneering businesswoman. It is said that it was not unusual to see her in a hard hat and overalls on a construction site.

Property mogul and South African Housing and Infrastructure Fund CEO Rali Mampeule said her death was sad for the built environment industry in general and the construction industry in particular.

"Dr Thandi paved a way for a lot of women in the industry and she was on a mission to unlock more opportunities for others. She was one of the shining stars in the construction industry, thanks to her 20 years of experience in the sector."

