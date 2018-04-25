 

Mabuza dodges question on whether he met with the EFF

2018-04-25 20:14

Jan Gerber

Deputy President David Mabuza. (GCIS)

Deputy President David Mabuza. (GCIS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Deputy President David Mabuza dodged a question on whether he met with the EFF to discuss their proposed amendment to Parliament's rules, that would give the House fewer opportunities to question the deputy president.

In his follow-up question during Wednesday's question session with Mabuza, DA chief whip John Steenhuisen asked him what he thought of the EFF's "rather bizarre request" to amend the rules that there be fewer of these sessions with the deputy president.

Currently, there is one every month while the House is in session and the EFF proposes that the number be reduced to one a term.

Steenhuisen also asked if he met with the EFF about it.

READ: Guptas didn't buy me with private flight to Russia - Mabuza

EFF MP Natasha Ntlangwini raised a point of order, saying Steenhuisen should withdraw his "disingenuous question" and rather ask them.

But Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli said Steenhuisen had the right to ask the question.

"The honourable Steenhuisen must just remember that I'm the convenor of Gauteng. We still have Pretoria and Johannesburg," Ntlangweni warned, raising the possibility of also trying to remove those cities' DA-mayors who were in government with the EFF's support. 

Mabuza, who smiled as he listened to Steenhuisen, answered: "My opinion is, you must understand that members of the executive are, in between [coming to Parliament], responsible for running the affairs of government."

He said they must have an opportunity to do their work. "The life of ministers is a very difficult life," he said.

"Aaaahhhh," the DA groaned in mock sympathy.

'I'm not running away'

"You can have me as many times as you want. I'm not running away," said Mabuza.

Steenhuisen then pointed out that Mabuza didn't answer the part of the question about meeting with the EFF.

EFF MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi complained to Tsenoli: "Why does he keep asking this boring question?"

In Steenhuisen's original question, he asked which measures Mabuza had taken to ensure ministers' attendance of the National Assembly.

He gave several measures, such as the introduction of an attendance roster, "streamlined communication", and the appointment of three ministers to monitor their colleagues' attendance.

"Parliament must be respected," said Mabuza. 

He said the executive took the responsibility very seriously.

"That is why we answer questions," he said.

"Not my question," quipped DA MP David Maynier. 

READ: Mabuza told an 'outright lie' to Parliament - DA's Maynier

Earlier, Maynier asked Mabuza for his opinion on the independence of the Reserve Bank, since ratings agency Moody's mentioned it as a positive factor in South Africa.

Mabuza refused to answer the question and said that the ratings agencies did not refer to the Reserve Bank only for Maynier to quote the passage in the report where it mentioned the Reserve Bank.

Maynier then accused Mabuza of telling an "outright lie" to the National Assembly.

But Speaker Baleka Mbete ruled that the matter be dealt with elsewhere.

Read more on:    anc  |  eff  |  david mabuza  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Court hears of man's desperate plea before farmer allegedly runs him over

18 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
De Lille: 'I fear no one but my God'
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:47 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Clanwilliam 06:04 AM
Road name: N7

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, April 24 2018-04-24 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 