 

Mabuza, ministers sworn in at Tuynhuys

2018-02-27 19:59

Tammy Petersen

David Mabuza. (City Press, file)

Cape Town - Deputy President David Mabuza, along with new Cabinet and deputy ministers, were on Tuesday afternoon sworn in at Tuynhuys, next to Parliament.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng conducted the swearing-in ceremony.

Mabuza, the ANC deputy president and former Mpumalanga premier, appeared confident as he took his oath - less than 24-hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced him as his deputy during a Cabinet reshuffle late on Monday night.

He was followed by the swearing in of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Minister in the Presidency (planning, evaluation and monitoring); Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan; Minister of Tourism Derek Hanekom; Minister of State security Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba; Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe; Minister of Human Settlements Nomaindia Mfeketo; Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Zweli Mkhize; Minister of Finance Nhlanhla Nene; and Minister of Transport Dr Blade Nzimande.

Deputy ministers sworn in were Mondli Gungubele (finance); Pinky Kekana (communications); Cassel Mathale (small business development); Reginah Mhaule (international relations and cooperation); and Chana Pilane-Majeke (public service and administration).

Ministers already serving in Cabinet in other portfolios and deputy ministers assigned to new portfolios did not have be sworn in again.

