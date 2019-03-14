 

Mabuza promises top jobs to ANC members who didn't make lists

2019-03-14 16:47

Lizeka Tandwa

Deputy President David Mabuza. (Masi Losi /Gallo Images / Sunday Times)



Those who didn't make it onto the ANC's final national and provincial lists will be deployed to other institutions, the party's deputy president, David Mabuza, told journalists on Thursday. 

Mabuza was visiting Benoni as part of the party's election campaign.

He said the lists were unable to accommodate everyone and every interest. However, he added the "NEC (national executive committee) would be able to look at other options so that we occupy every important point in every important institution".

He added that the party was not only limited to legislatures and that the scope of deployment was wide.

On Wednesday, the ANC submitted its final list of candidates to represent it in the National Assembly and provincial legislatures to the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC). 

WATCH: Magashule reveals ANC's top 10 list it only has 3 women on it and Zuma declined

Members who were allegedly implicated in state capture and corruption had made it onto the list. 

Among them were Bathabile Dlamini, Malusi Gigaba, Mosebenzi Zwane and Nomvula Mokonyane. Mokonyane made it to top 10.

When asked if the list would damage public perceptions of the ANC, Mabuza said the party did not live by perception. 

"Let's allow the process to happen. Otherwise, we are running a risk of using the public to judge people.... We will not make any allegations about an individual. We should avoid a situation where we judge individuals."

Mokonyane was implicated in alleged corruption in testimony before the state capture commission of inquiry.

Dlamini and Gigaba were found to have lied under oath by the Constitutional Court. 

Last year, the court dismissed Gigaba's application for leave to appeal a ruling that he had lied under oath and violated the Constitution. The ruling related to a battle which Fireblade Aviation, owned by the wealthy Oppenheimer family, lodged in November 2016 against the Department of Home Affairs and others.

READ: 'It's the will of the people' - Bathabile Dlamini comments on her inclusion on ANC list

In September, the Constitutional Court unanimously found that Dlamini withheld information from the court regarding social grants and that the National Prosecuting Authority should determine whether she should be prosecuted for perjury.

Meanwhile, Zwane, during his term as mineral resources minister, allegedly threatened Standard Bank South Africa's operating licence. This was revealed during the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

anc  |  david mabuza  |  politics
