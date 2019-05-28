 

Mabuza to be sworn in as MP, clears hurdle in deputy presidency question

2019-05-28 08:22

Correspondent

Deputy President David Mabuza (File, Daily Sun)

ANC deputy president David Mabuza is set to be sworn in as a member of Parliament in Pretoria on Tuesday, paving the way for a possible appointment as President Cyril Ramaphosa's state deputy.

Last Wednesday, just hours before MPs were due to be sworn in, the presidency in the governing party sent out a statement announcing that Mabuza had requested that his swearing-in be postponed.

Mabuza wanted to clear his name with the party's integrity commission after he had been red-flagged ahead of the May 8 elections.

The integrity commission was tasked with probing a number of controversial ANC members who were elected to the party's lists for Parliament and provincial legislatures. The inclusion of party members who faced damning court judgments or serious concerns of state capture, including Nomvula Mokonyane, Bathabile Dlamini and Malusi Gigaba among others, led to an uproar of criticism.

A senior ANC source has confirmed to News24 that Mabuza will be sworn in in the capital.

Bloomberg reported that Nonceba Mhluali, a spokesperson for the ANC's parliamentary caucus, confirmed the swearing-in in a text message.

This move will allow Ramaphosa to appoint Mabuza as his deputy in the Union Buildings, as it is a constitutional requirement that the national deputy president be a member of Parliament.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

Read more on:    anc  |  david mabuza  |  politics
