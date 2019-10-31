Madikizela joins Steenhuisen and Gana in battle to be DA interim leader

Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has joined the battle to become the party's next interim federal leader.

He made the announcement after new parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen and newly elected chairperson of the provincial legislatures network Makashule Gana also threw their hat in the ring.

In a statement on Thursday, the party said the three had "availed themselves to contest the position", with the period for nominations now closed.

Four others - Dharmesh Dhaya, Ivan Meyer, Khume Ramulifho and Nomafrench Mbombo - are also fighting for the DA interim federal chairperson spot.

"The nominations for the two positions closed at 17:00 this afternoon [Thursday], and we now look forward to a constructive period of campaigning between the candidates in line with the DA's values and rules for internal elections," the party said.

The elections will take place next month.

Following a rough week for the DA, the positions became available after the resignation of former party leader Mmusi Maimane, federal chairperson Athol Trollip and outgoing Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.