 

Madikizela-Mandela dies with Qunu land ownership not fully settled

2018-04-03 05:22

Jan Bornman

Picture taken on January 28, 2011 of former South African president Nelson Mandela's house in Qunu. (AFP)

Picture taken on January 28, 2011 of former South African president Nelson Mandela's house in Qunu. (AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Lauded as one of the fiercest icons in the struggle against apartheid, the one battle Winnie Madikizela-Mandela could not see through to its end was reclaiming the land upon which the Qunu homestead of her former husband, Nelson Mandela, was built.

Madikizela-Mandela, who died after a prolonged illness on Monday, had been locked in a fierce legal battle to claim ownership of the land, which she claimed was allocated to her in 1989.

The land was donated to former president Mandela in November 1997, but in 2014, Madikizela-Mandela claimed she had only just discovered the property had been registered to her ex-husband.

Madikizela-Mandela approached the Mthatha High Court in the Eastern Cape in 2016 to decide on the ownership of the land, but her application was later dismissed.

READ: Winnie loses appeal in battle for Madiba's Qunu homestead

Madikizela-Mandela’s lawyer, Mvuzo Notyesi, said she had maintained "that the property is rightfully hers", but Qunu chief Nkosikazi Nokwanele Balizulu, who lived opposite Mandela’s Qunu homestead, said "a small piece of the land" of the former president's property was given to Madikizela-Mandela.

Balizulu said this had happened while Mandela was still in prison.

Madikizela-Mandela took the matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein in 2017, with her lawyer saying at the time that the matter had been judged on technicalities, and not on its merits.

Notyesi said, according to AbaThembu custom, the rights to the property should go to Madikizela-Mandela and her descendants, irrespective of whether she was divorced or still married.

Following the Supreme Court of Appeal’s (SCA) dismissal of Madikizela-Mandela’s application, the Chief of the Royal House of Mandela, Mandla Mandela, said the ruling honoured his late grandfather’s final wishes that the Qunu residence should be managed by the executors of his estate.

Difference of legal opinions

News24 reported in January, following the judgment by the SCA, that Mandela had bequeathed the property to the Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela Family Trust, for the benefit of the Mandela family‚ including his third wife Graça Machel and her children, to whom he was married at the time of his death in 2013.

The SCA judgment said there had been differences in the legal opinions about who owned the property.

"There are conflicting opinions between the experts called by both parties as to the effect upon a customary marriage of a decree of divorce," Acting Judge President of the SCA Jeremiah Shongwe said at the time.

"The original modest dwelling, constructed on the property over the period 1993-1995, was built at a time when he and the appellant were separated from each other and hardly talking," Shongwe said.

"The mansion was erected after they were divorced and was used by himself and his new wife. The appellant must have been aware of such improvements and adopted a supine attitude towards her alleged claim.

"She provided no acceptable evidence that she contributed financially to the improvements on the property."

ALSO READ: Winnie's Qunu homestead claim might have been diminished had Madiba been alive - SCA

Shongwe said Madikizela-Mandela had waited "17 years, without an acceptable explanation", to institute review proceedings, and it had violated the common rule law of review applications.

Rubbing final salt into Madikizela-Mandela’s wounds, the court ordered her to pay the costs of the executors of the estate of Nelson Mandela.

Read more on:    nelson mandela  |  winnie ­madikizela-mandela

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Anti-white slur case heads for Equality Court

5 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | 1936 - 2018: The life and times of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Rawsonville 05:42 AM
Road name: N1

Strand 05:39 AM
Road name: Broadway Boulevard

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, March 31 2018-03-31 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 