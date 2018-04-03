 

Madikizela-Mandela to be buried in Fourways - family

2018-04-03 16:40

Lizeka Tandwa and Tshidi Madia

Struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. (Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

Struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. (Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

Bathabile Dlamini and ANCWL sing and dance outside Mam' Winnie's house

2018-04-03 15:49

Minister of Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini arrived at the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's home in Orlando, Soweto where she and members of the ANC Women's League sang and danced outside the residence. Watch. WATCH

ANC struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela Mandela will be buried in Fourways, Themba Matanzima said on behalf of the family on Tuesday.

Matanzima made the announcement outside Madikizela-Mandela's home in Soweto.

Earlier, the SABC reported that the AbaThembu clan had said it was ready to bury Madikizela-Mandela in Qunu, her former late husband Nelson Mandela's birthplace in the Eastern Cape.

Madikizela-Mandela was married to Mandela for 38 years.

The SABC quoted Prince Sganeko Dalindyebo as saying: "We feel that, as the kingdom, Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela should be brought back home in Qunu, where she can rest in peace, because according to our traditions she never even took a teaspoon to be dealt as a divorcee. This home is supposed to play a leading role in the preparations and in the mourning of one of our own particular in the stature of Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela."

Madikizela-Mandela died on Monday afternoon at the age of 81 after a prolonged illness.

President Cyril Rampahosa told the media on Monday evening that Madikizela-Mandela would have an official national funeral on April 14 and an official memorial service on April 11. Ramaphosa briefed the media shortly after he had paid his respects to the family in Soweto.

Earlier, former president Mandela's eldest granddaughter Ndileka told News24 that the family had decided on where Madikizela-Mandela would be laid to rest and that they would communicate it to the country before end of day.

Read more on:    winnie madikizela-mandela

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Body of cop with gunshot wound to head found in police station toilets

2018-04-03 16:28

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Water spilling over Gariep Dam
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, March 31 2018-03-31 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 