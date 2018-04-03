Madikizela-Mandela to be buried in Fourways - family

Minister of Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini arrived at the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's home in Orlando, Soweto where she and members of the ANC Women's League sang and danced outside the residence. Watch. WATCH

ANC struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela Mandela will be buried in Fourways, Themba Matanzima said on behalf of the family on Tuesday.

Matanzima made the announcement outside Madikizela-Mandela's home in Soweto.

Earlier, the SABC reported that the AbaThembu clan had said it was ready to bury Madikizela-Mandela in Qunu, her former late husband Nelson Mandela's birthplace in the Eastern Cape.

Madikizela-Mandela was married to Mandela for 38 years.

The SABC quoted Prince Sganeko Dalindyebo as saying: "We feel that, as the kingdom, Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela should be brought back home in Qunu, where she can rest in peace, because according to our traditions she never even took a teaspoon to be dealt as a divorcee. This home is supposed to play a leading role in the preparations and in the mourning of one of our own particular in the stature of Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela."

Madikizela-Mandela died on Monday afternoon at the age of 81 after a prolonged illness.

President Cyril Rampahosa told the media on Monday evening that Madikizela-Mandela would have an official national funeral on April 14 and an official memorial service on April 11. Ramaphosa briefed the media shortly after he had paid his respects to the family in Soweto.

Earlier, former president Mandela's eldest granddaughter Ndileka told News24 that the family had decided on where Madikizela-Mandela would be laid to rest and that they would communicate it to the country before end of day.