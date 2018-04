Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's weaknesses were trumped by her dedication to the liberation of her people, Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa said during a visit to the Madikizela-Mandela family home on Tuesday morning.

Political leaders and dignitaries were expected to visit the home in Orlando West, Soweto after she died on Monday, at the age of 81.

Speaking to the media at the gates to the home, Mthethwa said people had a right to judge Madikizela-Mandela for her controversial past.

"People will always come up with whatever they come up with, and it's their right. From different angles, they will say things.

"What trumped everything with Mama Winnie, is the fact that she was rooted among her people. She fought for the liberation of this country and this country was liberated in 1994 thanks to her effort, thanks to her courage," he said.

Vocal critic of ANC

He called her "a doyen of the national democratic movement" and added that he would miss her contribution to the ANC.

Madikizela-Mandela's most valued trait was that she was always willing to raise her concerns over the direction in which the ANC was headed, Mthethwa added.

As one of the ANC's most recognised veterans, she became one of the ruling party's most vocal critics during the tenure of former president Jacob Zuma. She often said she could not pretend South Africa was not in crisis.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared that Madikizela-Mandela would have a state funeral on April 14 at Orlando Stadium.

A national memorial service will be held on April 11.

