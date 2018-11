What To Read Next

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier awarded Germany's Great Order of Merit to former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela on Tuesday night. It is one of the country's highest awards.

According to Independent Online, the award was given to Madonsela on the sidelines of a reception at the German ambassador's Cape Town residence.

"@ThuliMadonsela3 , you teach us how resilient a democracy actually is if we determinedly defend its principles! In this, you are an example to all us democrats." President Steinmeier bestows Germanys's Great Order of Merit upon Thuli Madonsela. Our Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/bycQUrbwm6 — Germany in SA (@GermanEmbassySA) November 21, 2018

Madonsela tweeted about the award en route to the reception.

On the way to receiving another unexpected award. #Gratitude pic.twitter.com/OEFUXZZs2b — Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) November 20, 2018

The German president is currently on a visit to South Africa.

This week, President Cyril Ramaphosa assured Steinmeier that there would be no land grabs in the country, Fin24 reported.

Also this week, the City of Cape Town signed a R1.3bn loan with the German government-owned KfW Development Bank for urban wastewater management.