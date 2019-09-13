Madonsela plans to sue tweeter for 'substantial amount of money' over 'spy' tweets

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says that she will be suing someone who tweeted about her for a substantial amount of money, for defaming her and putting her in danger.



Speaking to various media houses at the University of KwaZulu-Natal's spring graduation, Madonsela said court papers would be filed in the coming weeks.

She, however, declined to name the person who, in August, accused her of being a "spy".

"They know who they are. As soon as I have filed the court papers, then we will indicate who the person is."

She said that she would be claiming more than R500 000 in the matter.

"As to how much I am going to claim, I am not going to claim half a million, because the damage is done to my reputation, but also the danger these people keep putting me in is far more than half a million. So, I will be suing her for a substantial amount of money."

She added: "I will file court papers in coming weeks."

According to Madonsela, the person tweeted that she was a spy paid by George Soros and others.

The former public protector said she would donate any money from the legal action to the Action for Inclusion fund which seeks to ensure students are not financially excluded from studying.

Madonsela was full of smiles at the graduation on Thursday, where she received her eighth honourary doctorate.

She was joined by the likes of Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and Premier Sihle Zikalala, who completed his master's degree in commerce.