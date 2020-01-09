Maepa's tweet about Mokgapa axing is 'false news', says DA's John Moodey

ANC Tshwane chairperson Kgoši Maepa's tweet that the DA fired Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa is "false news", according to party's provincial leader John Moodey.

"Maepa is just trying to cause a stir… it is just false news," Moodey told News24.

In the tweet, Maepa said he had received information from DA sources that Mokgalapa had been axed, saying "Madam Helen Zille demands that his membership be terminated".

Mokgalapa had been put on special leave following the release of audio recording of him and former MMC Sheila Senkubuge.

In the recording, which was widely circulated on social media, the two office bearers could also be heard discussing their colleagues in the council, News24 previously reported.

He can also purportedly be heard engaging in an intimate act with Senkubuge, who has since resigned.

An investigation was launched into Mokgalapa's conduct, which has now been completed.

The report of the investigation can only be seen in two weeks, Moodey said.

News24 previously reported that Mokgalapa would hear his fate during the DA's federal executive committee.

For now, Moodey added, there was "no talk" of Mokgalapa being axed.

Meanwhile, DA deputy chief whip Mpho Mehlape-Zimu says the DA plans to take legal action after the ANC issued a notice to convene a special council meeting on January 8 to consider motions against Mokgalapa, speaker Katlego Mathebe, acting speaker Zweli Khumalo and chair of chairs Gert Pretorius.

"In a recent letter to the speaker, the ANC allegedly forged signatures of their own caucus members to convene such a meeting, which amounts to nothing but a fraudulent act and is currently under investigation.

"The DA has it on good authority that once the ANC realised their alleged forgery was discovered, they submitted a new petition to the Office of the Speaker as well as the acting city manager at 13:49 yesterday to convene a meeting at 17:00, Mehlape-Zimu said.

He said the ANC then called on the acting manager to preside over a meeting set for Wednesday evening.

"This is unlawful, as the position of the speaker is not vacant and therefore the acting city manager is not legally competent to act," he said.