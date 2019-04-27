 

Magashule accuses government of spying on him and Duarte

2019-04-27 20:06

Lizeka Tandwa

ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule addresses the crowd in Parys on Freedom Day. (Lizeka Tandwa)

ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule has accused government of using state organs to fight political battles. 

During a media briefing on the side lines of the party’s Freedom Day celebrations in the Free State, Magashule claimed that his phone as well as that of his deputy Jessie Duarte was bugged.

Magashule said several other party leaders had complained to him of their phones being bugged, adding that he had instructed those suspecting this report it to the relevant authorities. 

“Comrades cannot keep quiet forever. We can’t allow that to happen. Comrades will be speaking on their own as time goes on.”

Magashule said he and Duarte have spoken about the matter in private. He claimed that surveillance of him and other party leaders was intensifying. 

“We are actually once again saying to people, please don’t use state organs against the leadership of the ANC.”

Defending Jacob Zuma

Magashule made bold statements during the rally at his home town of Parys in the Free State saying that no ANC leader was above another. 

He said the top six were all equal and must work as a collective. 

Magashule also defended former president Jacob Zuma, complimenting him for his “gallant efforts during the struggle for liberation”.

In his speech, Magashule said Zuma was in the trenches of the liberation struggle while “we were running like cowards.”

