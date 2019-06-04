 

Magashule: 'ANC doesn't have an issue with Mkhwebane'

2019-06-04 19:32

Lizeka Tandwa

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is adamant that her office treats all complaints equally. (Morapedi Mashashe)

The ANC is in full agreement with the EFF that it will not support a call for the removal of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. 

This latest development in the Mkhwebane saga comes after the DA called on Parliament to initiate proceedings to consider her removal.

Speaker Thandi Modise is seeking advice on how to take appropriate action pertaining to this request as Parliament has not yet convened. 

The EFF has vigorously defended Mkhwebane, with party leader Julius Malema having warned President Cyril Ramaphosa against appointing Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to his Cabinet. 

On Tuesday, ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule said the DA was acting against its own ideals of a non-racial and united South Africa.

"Everybody has the right to do whatever they want, but as the ANC we don't have an issue with the Public Protector. So, let's leave it to Parliament to deal with, that's what the DA wanted."

Mkhwebane's recent report, which was criticised for being baseless, found that Gordhan had violated the Constitution when he granted former SARS deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay early retirement with full benefits in 2010.

Gordhan has since filed a review application in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria seeking to have the report's findings set aside.  The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, Freedom Under Law, Outa, Cosatu and SACP have all called for Mkhwebane to resign.

Meanwhile, she intends to subpoena Gordhan with regards to several of her investigations.

Mkhwebane took to YouTube on Monday to announce that she would be serving Gordhan with a Section 7(9) notice in terms of the Public Protector Act. 

This section of the act says: "If it appears to the Public Protector during an investigation that any person is implicated, and that such implication may be to the detriment of that person or that an adverse finding may result, the Public Protector shall afford such a person an opportunity to respond."

Mkhwebane has given Gordhan 10 days to submit his response, saying it was a chance for him to give "his side of the story". 

