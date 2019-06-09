Magashule could have made changes to ANC statement on the Reserve Bank - report

It
has emerged that the ANC secretary general, Ace Magashule, could have added
extra items to the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) lekgotla
statement on the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), sending the rand shaking
earlier this week.
Magashule has, however, reportedly
denied any suggestions that he possibly made a decision for the NEC lekgotla
and reported something to the public that was never a party decision, from last
weekend's meeting.
The Sunday Times reported
that Magashule, or those he worked with, probably amended the initial statement
prepared for him by the party's department of information and publicity,
inserting some parts on SARB which angered the market. The paper reported that it had
seen differences between an initial statement prepared for the secretary
general, and the one that was later issued to the media, which had some
additions on SARB.
Magashule told reporters the
party’s NEC resolved that SARB's mandate should be expanded.
Fin24 previously
reported that the announcement affected the rand negatively, raising questions
about the country's fiscal policy and internal squabbles within the ANC. Magashule denied editing and
adding any items to the initial statement. "I read the statement as is. I
have not seen any other statement," he told the Sunday Times.
In his statement, he said the NEC
made a decision on expanding SARB's mandate, as well as starting a process to
instruct the bank to consider quantitative easing – printing money – as a means
of alleviating pressure on government.
Enormous outcry
His statement read: "It was
agreed that all deployees will ensure that resolutions of the 54th National
Conference will be fully implemented, in this regard, the ANC NEC Lekgotla
agreed to expand the mandate of the South African Reserve Bank beyond price
stability to include growth and employment. It also directed the ANC government
to consider constituting a task team to explore quantity easing measures to
address intergovernmental debts to make funds available for developmental
purposes."
He also tweeted the same
statement, triggering an enormous outcry, with Finance Minister Tito Mboweni
and Enoch Godongwana, chairperson of the party's economic transformation
committee, leading the charge against Magashule.
Mboweni first took to Twitter and
followed it up with a Facebook post, all before 23:00 on Tuesday night.
And
Godongwana, clearly exasperated with the turn of events, and the effect on the
market and investors' confidence, issued a statement saying Magashule's
recollection of what transpired at the NEC was wrong:
On
Wednesday, SARB governor Lesetja Kganyago entered the fray, and
appearing alongside Mboweni at an event at Constitution Hill, said the issue was
a "non-discussion" and a "Trojan horse".
He went even further that
evening, declaring that there are "barbarians at the gate" of the
central bank.
"Institutions
have been systematically weakened and gutted – key institutions in law
enforcement. Quality institutions matter. [The Constitution] created
institutions and tasked them [to undertake] various democratic processes,"
he said.
However, not everyone was
condemning Magashule, in what suggests friction between the reformist grouping
in the ANC, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, and those in opposition, led and
personified by Magashule, erupting into a very public conflict.
Public spat
Magashule had strong support from
Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina, and Tony Yengeni, ANC NEC member and
convicted fraudster, who attacked Mboweni (without naming him). Yengeni was
also active on Twitter.
Party leader Ramaphosa's office
had on Thursday released a statement, with the president making his stand clear,
and going as far as he could in rebuking Magashule.
The statement, in Ramaphosa's
name with Zizi Kodwa as contact person (and not the party's spokesperson, Pule
Mabe) sought to reassure investors and calm markets, saying that the mandate of
SARB has not changed and that it is not feasible to buy out private
shareholders in the bank.
"The
officials emphasised the policy positions of the ANC on the independence and
role of the SARB as set out in the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa
[which is] protecting 'the value of the currency in the interest of balanced
and sustainable economic growth'.
"It
further states that this mandate must be exercised in regular consultation with
government through the cabinet minister responsible for national financial
matters. This policy has not changed," Ramaphosa said.
He
added that "recent public spats" – a direct reference to Magashule's
statements and the reaction to it – were "not being helpful" and were
undermining the confidence of the public and investors.
The
public spat seemed to intensify when, minutes after Ramaphosa issued the
statement, Magashule tweeted that the party's
NEC lekgotla had resolved to expand the mandate beyond price stability, to
include employment and growth.
The
tweet from his account, which News24 took a screengrab of before it was taken
down, has since been branded as "fake" by Magashule.
ALSO READ: Magashule's 'fake tweet': Here's
how easy it is to hack into a Twitter account
The Sunday Times reported that there were proposals to
revamp the way the party communicates key decisions in the future.