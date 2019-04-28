Magashule defies Ramaphosa's orders and talks about allegations in journo's book

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule defied President Cyril Ramaphosa's orders on Saturday when he unwittingly defended himself over allegations labeled against him at an ANC rally.

This follows an instruction by Ramaphosa for the former Free State premier to allegedly desist from using the ANC to defend himself against allegation of corruption contained in the book Gangster State: Unraveling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture.

During the party's Freedom Day celebrations in his backyard of Parys in the Free State, Magashule with some ANC leaders used the platform to refute claims made against him in the book. Speaking to ANC supporters in attendance, Magashule encouraged party supporters to buy investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh's book saying that it clearly displayed falsehoods against him.

Magashule went on to label Myburgh as racist and a product of apartheid architect Hendrick Verwoerd.

Referring to the journalist, Magashule told those at the rally that he was a "just a post boy young boy".

"A young white boy of 27 years who was not there during the struggle of our people against apartheid writes a book a lies. I want you to read that book. Don't buy it. Get it online."

In support of Magashule, MKMVA leader Carl Neihaus told attendees that Gangster State was a "stupid" book.

Magashule then said in the ANC there was no 'small boss' but rather the leadership was equal.



Defending his argument, he told ANC supporters that the party was standing together as a collective and would defend the likes of Gwede Mantashe, Nomvula Mokonyane, Bathabile Dlamini and Malusi Gigaba among other leaders.

"I see some people are scared of defending the leadership of the ANC," Magashule said before singing a famous struggle song. This is in direct contrast to the instruction by Ramaphosa during an NEC meeting in April where Magashule was allegedly cautioned against using his office and the party to fight personal battles.

The party went on the defensive shortly after the release of the book, claiming it was a lie.

Magashule then told the media he was consulting his legal team for further action against the author. This led to a bizarre retraction of the initial statement with the party distancing itself from the secretary general's office's press release.

Magashule went further during the rally, launching a veiled attack on Ramaphosa. He accused the State of using its organs to tap his and that of his deputy Jesse Duarte's phones saying that the State resources were being used for political battles.

He then said that this move was being heightened, as the buildup to the elections intensified.

During his door-to-door blitz in the area, ANC supporters carried large posters with the faces of Magashule, Dlamini and Mokonyane which read "Hands off our ministers", "Hands off our Secretary General".

Demonstrating loyalty to former president Jacob Zuma, he said Zuma was the president of the ANC, "when we were not there when we were cowards. You took up arms," he said, praising him.