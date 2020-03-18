Magashule, Duarte turn to video messaging to educate SA on coronavirus

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and his deputy, Jesse Duarte have released video messages to South Africans where the two ANC leaders called on the country to work together to defeat the scourge of the coronavirus.

"Avoid physical contact. Avoid large crowds. Avoid sneezing anywhere in public, wash your hands repeatedly. If you don't feel good, please rush to your nearest clinic or rush to see a doctor. [The] coronavirus can be defeated. Let's do it together. Protect yourselves. Defend each other. Let's fight this disease and pandemic," Magashule said.

The virus has infected 116 South Africans thus far. This is an increase of 31 new cases since Tuesday. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize made the announcement on Wednesday morning, adding a further six local transmission cases have been reported. These were patients who had not travelled overseas and were infected locally, News24 reported earlier.

READ: State of war: Ramaphosa takes command of Covid-19 response as national disaster is declared

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of national disaster on Sunday, banning gatherings of more than 100 people. This has led to the postponement of several events planned by political parties, including the much-awaited national general council of the ANC as well as the DA's policy and elective conference.

Duarte said in her video that it was possible that people's lives might never be the same again because of Covid-19.

"We must protect ourselves and we must also defend each other. We must rise above our politics to ensure we slow down infections as this virus grows," she added.

On Wednesday, Ramaphosa met with political party leaders in Parliament to update them on government interventions after announcing a state of disaster.

Stay up to date and stay healthy. Subscribe to Health24’s Daily Dose newsletter for important updates on the spread of the coronavirus. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab