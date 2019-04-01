Magashule insists he did not meddle with ANC list processes

ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule on Monday said he would use the special national executive committee (NEC) meeting to clarify some of the confusion around the party’s lists.

Magashule has been at the centre of claims that he changed names on the party’s lists of candidates nominated to serve in the National Assembly and in provincial legislatures across the country.

The lists, which were submitted to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on March 13, are undergoing vetting by the electoral body.

Magashule, who also headed up the national list committee, told journalists on the sidelines of the ANC’s special NEC meeting that he would brief the party’s highest decision-making body in between conferences over recent developments.

"Comrade Dipuo [Letsatsi-Duba]... We have clarified the issue, she says she’s not the one who had raised that matter,” said Magashule, referring to reports that State Security Minister Letsatsi-Duba had allegedly accused Magashule of tampering with the lists.

He said Letsatsi-Duba said the issue was raised by someone else in the minister group.

"The list presented to [the] IEC is one presented to the extended national working committee, where all provinces were present on the 11th before [the] 13th March deadline," said Magashule.

Update on Eskom

Magashule said the NEC was also interested in hearing about the status of embattled electricity provider Eskom.

This comes after maintenance issues and a lack of supply that saw South Africans experience rolling blackouts for several hours a day.

The secretary general said the ANC had wanted to know how engagements were going between government, labour, stakeholders and business.

"We are happy that government is dealing with this matter... you can see the issue is being dealt with as we go along,” remarked Magashule.

He said some of the talking points concerning Eskom included coal supply, the quality of coal, planned outages and retrenchments. He insisted the ANC and government did not want any retrenchments to take place.

The NEC meeting, which is expected to continue late into the night, will also assess the ANC’s state of readiness for the May 8 national poll.