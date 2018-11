The ANC secretary general has called on the party's provincial executive committees to "desist" from disbanding regional structures and to re-install all those who had been disbanded.

In a memorandum to PECs across the country, which News24 has seen, Ace Magashule stated that it has recently come to his attention that regional ANC structures across some provinces were being disbanded.

"The dissolution of regional structures at this time detracts from the unity project that the organisation has set for itself and could lead to more division," warns Magashule.

This comes as numerous regions in both the North West and the Eastern Cape fight decisions by provincial leaders to disband their executives.

Threats of court action

In the North West, branches have threatened court action against a provincial task team, which was established in September following Supra Mahumapelo's fall from grace.

Since coming into power, the PTT has disbanded two regions, with party members in the North West claiming it would dissolve the only remaining region in the province.

Meanwhile in the Eastern Cape, three other regions, including the ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay, were disbanded by the PEC last month.

"As you are aware, both the NWC and the NEC have resolved that going forward we should be focused on the 2019 general election and all resources and personnel should be deployed for that purpose," wrote Magashule in his memo.

He added that this was the reason why all conferences which could not sit by the end of August this year would get a chance to do so after the 2019 general elections.