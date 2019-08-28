 

'Magashule should be behind bars', Dukwana tells state capture inquiry

2019-08-28 16:08

Jeanette Chabalala

Ace Magashule, ANC sekretaris-generaal en Zuma-lojalis. Foto: Felix Dlangamandla

Ace Magashule, ANC sekretaris-generaal en Zuma-lojalis. Foto: Felix Dlangamandla (Felix Dlangamandla)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former Free State economic development MEC Mxolisi Dukwana has told the state capture inquiry ANC secretary general Ace Magashule is not fit for office following his alleged involvement in the asbestos eradication project.  

Dukwana was testifying before inquiry chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Wednesday.

"I submit that the involvement of Mr Magashule in this asbestos audit heist makes him unfit to hold public office or the office of the SG of the ANC," he claimed.

READ: I stand ready to face Magashule in any court, ex-Free State MEC tells Zondo commission

Dukwana told Justice Zondo that Magashule and all those who allegedly aided and abetted the heist should be behind bars.

"To date, no eradication of asbestos roofs has been carried out in any townships in the Free State … and yet R255m had been advanced to the Blackhead Consulting joint venture and R77m of state funds is a subject of litigation in our courts, and our law enforcement agencies are doing nothing," he said.

The asbestos project deal was awarded to the Diamond Hill-Blackhead Consulting joint venture by the Free State housing department in 2014.

BOOK EXTRACT: Gangster State – The ANC's asbestos benefits

Dukwana told Justice Zondo the appointment letter stipulated 300 000 asbestos-roofed houses would be audited, assessed and GPS-ed for R850 per unit, with R255m to be paid.

He said a quick calculation showed those involved had started with the R255m figure, which they divided by 850 to get to the 300 000-unit figure.

Dukwana added no prior assessment had been done by the department to arrive at an accurate number of units to be audited.

"If R255m was spent in the Free State alone on a purported asbestos audit, how much of the amount was from the public purse?

"I have a reasonable belief that the Free State provincial government under Mr Magashule was the only fertile ground in the country for this asbestos heist to be staged and executed."

Dukwana told Justice Zondo the Office of the Auditor-General in the Free State would be a great resource to the commission, adding the people of the Free State deserved to know the truth about the asbestos audit.

"The commission would also do well to subpoena government officials who were at the helm of this process," he said.

Although Dukwana implicated a number of people in the project, the commission has not received an application to cross-examine them.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

NEXT ON NEWS24X

Here’s what the Treasury says its new economic plan can do for South Africa – including R6 billion in new agricultural exports

2019-08-28 15:52

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Three winners 2019-08-27 21:44 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 