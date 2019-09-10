Magashule: Undocumented foreigners and those who commit crime in SA 'must actually be dealt with'

While migration is a global phenomenon, action must be taken against undocumented foreigners and those who commit crime in South Africa must be deported, according to the ANC.

Secretary general Ace Magashule told journalists ahead of his trip to Zimbabwe that the party's top six discussed the ongoing violence on Monday and felt decisive action should be taken against those who committed crime.

"We must deal with undocumented foreigners. They must be documented and those who continue doing acts of crime, things not meant to be done in a country they don't belong to, must actually be dealt with," said Magashule.

"If government must deport people, then they must actually do so."

Magashule said there was not enough awareness about issues of social cohesion and that the ANC would address its own shortcomings and weaknesses as it asked for tighter legislation.

He also addressed the issue of violence against women.

"Those who commit acts of killing children, killing women… murdering and admitting, should rot in jail," Magashule said.

He said life sentences should be handed down in the literal sense, meaning that those sentenced to life in prison should spend their entire lives incarcerated. Usually, lifers become eligible for parole after serving 25 years.

"When you have been found to have done something and you admit [it] and there is evidence, there should be no bail. There must also be harsh penalties," said Magashule.

He also said the party's top six felt social media users were fanning the flames of violence and hate through fake posts. The party called for a more responsible use of social media.

"People have the right to make civic arrests. Hand these criminals over to the police."