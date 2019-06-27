Magashule's promise to the people of Kliptown: 'The ANC will deliver on its manifesto'

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule says the governing party is committed to ensuring its historical mission remains in line with the Freedom Charter.

He was speaking in Kliptown on Wednesday, where the pledge was signed 64 years ago by South Africans from different organisations. It contained their vision of a united, democratic and non-racial country.

Magashule was returning to the area, after promising to do so when he visited the area while campaigning ahead of the 2019 national elections, which took place in May.

"We are coming here to say thank you for having voted the ANC and participating in the elections," Magashule said of the visit.

Charter pledges

The secretary general accompanied by some ANC Johannesburg leaders, met with several community members around the area, where the flame of freedom was once lit to commemorate the important document.

The people shall govern document speaks about the wealth of the nation, equal rights among the different groups, access to education, peace and friendship as well as job security.

"A key clause in terms of conditions is that there shall be houses, security and comfort," said Magashule referring to one of pledges contained in the charter.

He said it was obvious to him that people living in Kliptown were ready to see that become a reality.

"This document continues to guide the ANC as we seek to accomplish the historical mission of the liberation movement to ensure that all our people share in the wealth of the country," said Magashule.

Promises

He also promised that the ANC’s election manifesto, which addresses majority of the issues contained in the charter, would be delivered to the people.

The ANC has witnessed its members being at odds over some of the charter's controversial resolutions, including land and changing the mandate of the South African Reserve Bank.

While the party has since sharped its position on land, calling for the amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution, it is struggling with the reserve bank, which has often results in different leaders uttering different opinions on how the ANC will navigate the issue.

