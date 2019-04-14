'Magashule's stunt tantamount to vote buying' - DA wants IEC to act on cash gift to Philippi resident

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has asked the Electoral Commission of
South Africa (IEC) to look into what they call "vote buying" by ANC
secretary general Ace Magashule.
This,
after Magashule was seen gifting a Philippi woman R400 to buy food while conducting
a door-to-door election campaign in the Western Cape township on Saturday, SABC reported.
His
actions, according to media reports, came after he had opened the woman's
fridge and said to her, "There's no food in this house," to which the
woman responds, "Things are bad here".
Magashule then gave the woman cash, who later expressed her gratitude
while holding the two R200 notes.
"The DA is of the view that Magashule’s stunt is tantamount
to vote buying and an infringement of clause 9 (2) (a) (iii) of Schedule 2 of
the Electoral Act. The IEC’s Code of Conduct explicitly prohibits the use of a
financial inducement to gain a vote for a political party," the party's
Mike Moriarty said in a statement on Sunday.
Moriarty is the DA's principle representative to the IEC.
'Desperation'
While the gesture brought happiness to the Philippi woman, the DA
was not impressed.
"The ANC's desperation to hold onto power knows no bounds.
Over the past week, the ANC has been at the centre of violent protests across
DA-led municipalities and now they are openly seen to seemingly buy
votes," Moriarty claimed.
This however has not been proven.
He further accused the ANC of having created a South Africa where unemployment
was high and people lived in poverty.
"This is an ANC created problem that they are now pretending
to solve by handing out money on the campaign trail. To trap people into
poverty and then bait them with money in exchange for their votes is appalling
even for the ANC," the party said.
'Right thing to do'
Magashule on Saturday defended his action as the "right thing
to do", denying it was intended to buy any votes.
He criticised the DA, the governing party in the Western Cape,
claiming the ANC was going to win the province back after the May 8 general
elections.
Magashule has recently been making news headlines following the
publication of the book, Gangster State: Unravelling
Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture, by investigative journalist Pieter-Louis
Myburgh.
The book reveals details of Magashule’s alleged iron fist rule
while premier of the Free State, and his hand in the state capture project,
which Magashule has denied.
He continued his campaigning on Sunday, attending a church service
in Khayelitsha at noon.