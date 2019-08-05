 

Magistrate recuses himself from Adam Catzavelos k-word case

2019-08-05 11:31

Ntwaagae Seleka

Magistrate Naren Sewnarain has recused himself in the case against k-word ranter Adam Catzavelos. 

This is after the South African Human Rights Commission, represented by its provincial chairperson Buang Jones, made the recusal application in the Randburg Equality Court on Monday.

The commission requested Sewnarain be removed from the matter because of a close relationship with Lawley Shein, who represents Catzavelos.

Sewnarain later conceded to the court that he had a working relationship with Shein. The magistrate said he used to work with Shein some 10 years ago.

Catzavelos landed in hot water when a selfie video he shot - in which he used the k-word slur - went viral in August 2018.

While holidaying on a beach in Greece, Catzavelos made racist comments about the lack of black people there. In the video, he celebrated the fact there were no black people on the beach.

"Not one k***r in sight. F*king heaven on earth... You cannot beat this!" he said in the video.

