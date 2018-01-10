 

Magistrate shot and killed in his driveway

2018-01-10 20:26

James de Villiers

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Pretoria – A 50-year-old magistrate was killed in his driveway in Bronkhorstspruit on Wednesday afternoon upon his return from the Cullinan Magistrate's Court, Gauteng police confirmed.

Police were deployed to the scene shortly after 16:00 when neighbours heard gunshots and discovered the body of the magistrate, police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini told News24.

It is unclear whether the magistrate was shot while seated in his vehicle.

The name of the magistrate will be released once his relatives have been informed, Dlamini said.

He said it was unknown how many suspects were involved in the incident.

The motive behind the murder is unknown.

"There were no eyewitnesses," Dlamini added.


Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Granny locked in bookshop overnight: ‘I read until 3 am!’

2018-01-10 17:46

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students); or surname (IEB Students) to view results

ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
'Those white men didn't have to shoot him' - community member where farm worker was murdered
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:37 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 19:24 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday, January 10 2018-01-10 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 