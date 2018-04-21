 

Mahikeng reeling from the aftermath of violent protests

2018-04-21 09:36

Iavan Pijoos in Mahikeng

A Caltex garage stands empty, the pumps vandalised. (Iavan Pijoos, News24)

A Caltex garage stands empty, the pumps vandalised. (Iavan Pijoos, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A relative calm has descended on the town of Mahikeng on Saturday, as residents take to the streets and evaluate the damage following days of violent protest action.

Many of the roads are still littered with rocks, tree stumps and the burnt out remnants of tyres that were used as barricades by protestors who took to the streets since Wednesday to demand the removal of premier Supra Mahumapelo.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Sabata Mokgwabone said although the roads were still barricaded, motorists were using them.

Mokgwabone said in relation to protest action, the town was relatively quiet on Saturday morning, although there had been incidents during the course of the night.

"An attempt was made to burn the Mmabana Foundation building, but it did not cause any damage," he said.

Mokgwabone said another petrol bomb had been thrown at a traffic official's premises, but again no damage was caused.

More arrests made

Mokgwabone said a further nine suspects were arrested for public violence over the course of the evening.

This brings the total number of arrests to 32 since the protests began. The first nine arrested on Wednesday have already appeared in court and were released on a warning to return to court on 29 May.

Mokgwabone said the remaining protesters were expected to appear in court on Monday, 23 April.

Town reeling in the aftermath

An early morning drive through the town reveals the extent of the rioting and looting that has taken place. Shop windows have been shattered, doors have been kicked in, and the shelves stand empty.

A Caltex garage stands empty, the pumps vandalised, windows smashed, the tarmac littered with unused lotto tickets.

The palisade fencing has been broken from the wall and an FNB ATM stands partially burnt, the face panel ripped off as looters tried to gain access to the cash inside.


The FNB ATM that was destroyed during the Mahikeng protests. (Iavan Pijoos, News24)

Around the corner a robot lies half in the street. Protesters used the robots, as well as signboards ripped from their posts, to barricade roads.

A nearby bottle store's front gate has been ripped out the wall, broken glass and the smell of stale beer on the air.

Mokgwabone said police had been deployed across the town and were monitoring the situation.

Read more on:    supra mahumapelo  |  north west  |  mahikeng  |  protests

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Meet Jacob Zuma's 7th bride: 5 things we know about Nonkanyiso Conco

2018-04-21 06:30

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: People with disabilities march for jobs in Tshwane
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, April 20 2018-04-20 21:12 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 