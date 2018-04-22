 

Mahikeng remains calm after violent protests

2018-04-22 22:40

Christina Pitt

A building that was set alight and looted in Mahikeng. (Iavan Pijoos, News24)

Mahikeng remains peaceful following three days of violent protests by residents to remove North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo.

Police spokesperson Colonel Sabata Mokgwabone told News24 that despite a few disturbances on Friday evening, things have remained calm since President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the protesters on Friday.

Nine people were arrested on Friday for public violence, which brings the total number of arrests to 32 since the protests began.

"We still need to arrest a few people. That might happen today, but it is more likely that we will arrest them tomorrow," Mokgwabone said.

Police officers have been deployed and are still monitoring the area.

Residents woke up to the aftermath of the damaging week on Saturday to pick up the pieces in the relative calm.

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane expressed his support during a visit to Mahikeng on Saturday for those calling for Mahumapelo’s removal.

Maimane said the key issues behind the protests were the chronic corruption and maladministration in the province.

"The reality, therefore, is that the people are asking for political accountability. We stand with those people who say Supra must go," he said.

EFF, Sanco call on Mkhwebane to probe Supra's alleged cattle gift to Zuma

2018-04-22 21:09

WATCH: Calm restored in Mahikeng - police on high alert
