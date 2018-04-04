 

Mahumapelo blames Nehawu strike for stalled probe into Gupta-linked company contract

2018-04-04 21:19

Christina Pitt

Nehawu members. (File: Jaco Marais, Gallo Images, Die Burger)

Nehawu members. (File: Jaco Marais, Gallo Images, Die Burger)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Forensic investigations instituted by North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo into the provincial department of health have been hindered by the ongoing strike by members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu), his office says.

Nehawu members have embarked on a now one-month strike over the awarding of a R180m contract to Gupta-linked company Mediosa.

The office of the premier instituted forensic investigations into allegations of procurement irregularities in the contract, however, it says, investigators have experienced setbacks.

"The investigators are unable to access critical documents and information which is in the premises of the department of health," said the premier's spokesperson, Brian Setswamburg.

The department of health said it has had meetings with Nehawu in a bid to resolve the issues which the union has raised.

The department's director-general, Keneilwe Sebego said that the sooner issues between the department and the union are resolved, the sooner investigators will be able to conclude their work.

However, Nehawu provincial secretary Patrick Makhafane said that the strike action could not have affected the investigations.

"I've heard that lame excuse before. It is an excuse to run away from the allegations," said Makhafane.

"How can we prevent management from gaining access to their offices? They know where the documents are."

Makhafane said that Nehawu would be meeting with the MEC on Thursday to discuss a way forward.

"At the moment things have remained the same and we are at loggerheads with management," said Makhafane.

Read more on:    nehawu

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Deadline looming for Johannesburg property owners to object valuations

21 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
'One of our pillars has fallen' - Zuma on Mam' Winnie
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Paarl 18:29 PM
Road name: R44

Cape Town 16:36 PM
Road name: METRORAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, April 4 34 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 