Mahumapelo hits back at Malema over attempt to 'sow confusion' in ANC

Former North West premier and ANC chairperson Supra Mahumapelo has accused EFF leader Julius Malema of "cheap political stunts" and trying to take advantage of disagreements within the ANC.

The former leader, who now describes himself as an "ANC activist", dismissed claims made by Malema during an interview with television channel eNCA on Thursday, describing them as "devoid of truth" and an attempt "to sow confusion".

Malema said the EFF was in the process of removing ANC mayors in the platinum-rich province with the assistance of Mahumapelo's faction.

"This is nothing but an attempt by the EFF to become politically relevant in the province where they've noticed that they're not growing any further," said Mahumapelo.

READ: Mahumapelo heads back to court over disbandment of North West ANC's executive committee

The former provincial leader is at odds with his political party and has enlisted legal assistance from the EFF's national chairperson, advocate Dali Mpofu, to fight the ANC national executive committee's decision to disband his provincial executive committee.

Mahumapelo's first court bid failed last week but he managed to secure another opportunity to plead his case before the courts next week.

'No plans to leave ANC'

He maintains that his party was attempting to purge him because he did not support President Cyril Ramaphosa's bid in December to become leader of the ANC. Mahumapelo acknowledges the tension between himself and the liberation movement but continues to declare loyalty to the ANC.

"I am a member of the ANC in good standing and I've got no plans to end my relationship with this movement of our people," declared Mahumapelo in a statement.

"Nothing, including the current political dynamics the province finds itself in, will defocus me from my commitment to the strategic mission of our revolution led by the ANC," he continued.

The EFF has been making inroads in the platinum province, having recently won control of Ward 15 in Coligny during by-elections. It is seeking to grow its presence in the region further come the 2019 general elections.

Mahumapelo said Malema had tried before to divide the ANC and failed.

"All attempts by EFF et al aimed at weakening the ANC through such cheap political propaganda have fallen before and will continue to fail because our members and supporters already know the EFF's use of the media to spread their propaganda," said Mahumapelo.

He said ANC leaders and members were capable of dealing with challenges the party is currently facing and that the EFF leader should "keep his hollow political hallucinations with the EFF" and leave him alone.