 

Mahumapelo in court to challenge PEC disbandment

2018-11-02 05:42
Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo is seen during the funeral service of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. (Frennie Shivambu, Gallo Images, file)

Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo is seen during the funeral service of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. (Frennie Shivambu, Gallo Images, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former North West ANC chairperson Supra Mahumapelo has joined the legal battle to have a decision by the national executive council (NEC) to disband his provincial executive committee overturned.

Some branches and regions in the North West have rejected the provincial task team that was put in place last month and have turned to the courts, claiming the decision wasn't "impartial".

Mahumapelo is expected to be represented by advocate Dali Mpofu, SC in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

READ: Mahumapelo puts up a fight to overturn PEC break-up

Other applicants, such as party member Kutlwano Masibi, have hired advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi.

In his heads of argument, Mahumapelo supports the relief Masibi and three other applicants are seeking.

He also included a veiled threat to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership, questioning the status of branches in the North West which meant there could not have been a valid national conference.

Ramaphosa narrowly beat former African Union Commission chairperson Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who Mahumapelo supported.

"If the branches have been dysfunctional since 2016, as alleged by the ANC, there could be no valid national conference because such branches should not have passed the audit process," Mahumapelo argued in his court documents.

He defined this as a "self-defeating" argument, which was used to dissolve his PEC.

"The branches about which the ANC complains were fully accredited to attend provincial general councils, branch general meetings and the national elective congress that took place in December 2017," Mahumapelo argued in his court documents.

Mahumapelo also accuses the NEC of breaching the party's constitution and membership audit guidelines.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    anc  |  supra mahumapelo  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

March against e-tolls to kick off in Pretoria

2018-11-02 05:12

Inside News24

 
/News
VIDEO FROM THE SCENE: Three men injured in apparent hostage drama at Randfontein church
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday 31 October 2018-10-31 21:37 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 