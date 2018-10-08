 

Mahumapelo quits ANC North West provincial task team

2018-10-08 14:04

Tshidi Madia

Supra Mahumapelo. (File)

Supra Mahumapelo. (File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The ANC in the North West has confirmed that former premier and ANC provincial spokesperson Supra Mahumapelo has decided to withdraw from the provincial task team (PTT).

The PTT was formed last month following a national executive committee decision to disband Mahumapelo's provincial executive committee (PEC). Although he was initially not meant to be part of the task team, the ANC's national working committee included him in the structure meant to take the platinum-rich province to the national elections in 2019.

Mahumapelo's fall from grace was characterised by violent protests throughout his province earlier this year, with ANC supporters and members of the community demonstrating under the hashtag "SupraMustFall".

READ: Violence spreads in North West as residents demand that Supra Mahumapelo goes

His government was also linked to numerous claims of corruption, some involving the controversial Gupta family which is accused of using its close relationship with former president Jacob Zuma to loot state coffers. President Cyril Ramaphosa also put Mahumapelo's government under administration.

In a letter sent by Mahumapelo to ANC secretary general Ace Magashule, the former provincial chair complains that the dissolution of his PEC was "nothing else but a purge" and went against the spirit of the ANC of unity and renewal. The letter was sent to News24 by the North West PTT spokesperson Kabelo Mataboge. 

"There is a group within the NEC and the province which started working on this 'project dissolve' just before and after Nasrec," wrote Mahumapelo, referring to the watershed ANC national conference, which took place in December 2017.

Mahumapelo said he felt the branches of the ANC, seen as the basic unit of the liberation movement, were undermined by the NEC, relegating branches which elected him to the periphery.

Referring to those who wanted him ousted as a "mob", he said they have been catapulted and clothed as a PTT.

READ MORE: ANC North West PEC disbanded, Supra Mahumapelo removed as provincial chair

"When they have done so much damage to the ANC, I can't be part of this," concluded Mahumapelo of the newly established task team.

Mataboge told News24 the leadership collective was not worrying as Mahumapelo remained a committed member of the ANC.

"Obviously we would have liked for him to participate but he has made a personal decision not to," said Mataboge.

Some in the province have rejected the decision by the PTT to disband Mahumapelo's executive, even threatening to challenge the matter in court, but Mataboge insists aggrieved members can still be engaged.

"Not everyone will agree with decisions that are taken but what’s important is to engage with any member at any given stage and find a common approach," he told News24.

"We have opened our doors and are willing to engage with any other member of the ANC," he added.

Read more on:    anc  |  supra mahumapelo  |  mahikeng  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Metered taxi drivers target e-hailing driver in Sandton

26 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Metered taxi drivers target e-hailing driver in Sandton
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Plattekloof 14:11 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Kalk Bay 14:10 PM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, October 6 2018-10-06 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 