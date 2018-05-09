Mahumapelo should still be held accountable 'for the collapse of the North West' - DA

Supra Mahumapelo has indicated that he will resign. (Frennie Shivambu, Gallo Images, file)

The Democratic Alliance in the North West has welcomed Supra Mahumapelo's resignation as premier on Tuesday night, but remained adamant he should still be held accountable "for the collapse of the North West".

The ANC in the province announced "with a sense [of] apprehension - but great pride" that Mahumapelo had voluntarily vacated his position on Tuesday night amid growing calls for his removal.

DA leader in the North West Joe McGluwa said: "The ANC and [President Cyril] Ramaphosa must hang their heads in shame for dragging their feet and accommodating Mahumapelo's arrogance, all while the province burned and people lost their lives.

"Whoever the ANC deploys to serve as premier will continue where Mahumapelo left off - it will be more of the same," he said.

McGluwa said Mahumapelo should still be held accountable for his role in a long list of scandals, which include a monument erected in honour of Jacob Zuma, tender irregularities and his "open affiliation and proud friendship" with the controversial Gupta family.

"The premier flatly refuses to share the damning forensic reports that have been commissioned by his office, pertaining to provincial departments, provincial entities, municipalities, and municipal entities," McGluwa said.

'Long overdue resignation'

The North West Department of Health was recently placed under national administration, following maladministration and President Ramaphosa ordered an inter-ministerial task team to investigate the unfolding crisis in the province.

The Congress of the People (Cope) also welcomed "the long overdue resignation" of Mahumapelo on Tuesday night.

"We call upon the ANC to appoint in positions of power, men and women of integrity, servants who put the people of this country first," Cope's Glacier Nkhwashu said.

"Mahumapelo overstayed his welcome. Mahumapelo and his gang of looters have caused misery and destruction in North West that he and the ANC must take full responsibility for the mess."



