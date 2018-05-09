 

Mahumapelo should still be held accountable 'for the collapse of the North West' - DA

2018-05-09 07:03

Jan Bornman

Supra Mahumapelo has indicated that he will resign. (Frennie Shivambu, Gallo Images, file)

Supra Mahumapelo has indicated that he will resign. (Frennie Shivambu, Gallo Images, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Democratic Alliance in the North West has welcomed Supra Mahumapelo's resignation as premier on Tuesday night, but remained adamant he should still be held accountable "for the collapse of the North West".

The ANC in the province announced "with a sense [of] apprehension - but great pride" that Mahumapelo had voluntarily vacated his position on Tuesday night amid growing calls for his removal.

DA leader in the North West Joe McGluwa said: "The ANC and [President Cyril] Ramaphosa must hang their heads in shame for dragging their feet and accommodating Mahumapelo's arrogance, all while the province burned and people lost their lives.

"Whoever the ANC deploys to serve as premier will continue where Mahumapelo left off - it will be more of the same," he said.

READ: ANC North West accepts Mahumapelo's resignation with 'apprehension - but great pride'

McGluwa said Mahumapelo should still be held accountable for his role in a long list of scandals, which include a monument erected in honour of Jacob Zuma, tender irregularities and his "open affiliation and proud friendship" with the controversial Gupta family.

"The premier flatly refuses to share the damning forensic reports that have been commissioned by his office, pertaining to provincial departments, provincial entities, municipalities, and municipal entities," McGluwa said.

'Long overdue resignation'

READ: 'Packing my bags and going home from tomorrow,' says Supra Mahumapelo

The North West Department of Health was recently placed under national administration, following maladministration and President Ramaphosa ordered an inter-ministerial task team to investigate the unfolding crisis in the province.

The Congress of the People (Cope) also welcomed "the long overdue resignation" of Mahumapelo on Tuesday night.

"We call upon the ANC to appoint in positions of power, men and women of integrity, servants who put the people of this country first," Cope's Glacier Nkhwashu said.

"Mahumapelo overstayed his welcome. Mahumapelo and his gang of looters have caused misery and destruction in North West that he and the ANC must take full responsibility for the mess."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    cope  |  da  |  anc  |  supra mahumapelo  |  mahikeng  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Siam Lee's alleged murderer back in court

2018-05-09 05:28

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Cape Town resident believed to be world's oldest man could still tile the floor before his 114th birthday
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, May 8 2018-05-08 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Maintenance Superintendent

Western Cape
Tumaini Consulting
R450 000.00 - R550 000.00 Per Year

Dialler Specialist

Western Cape
Ultimate Searching Consulting T/A Strike Holdings
R18 000.00 - R23 000.00 Per Month

Assistant Tasting Rooms Manager

Cape Town Southern Suburbs
Hotel and Catering Personnel
R15 000.00 - R16 000.00 Per Month

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 