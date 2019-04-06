 

Mahumapelo wants IEC to give details of complaint against him

2019-04-06 15:28

Tshidi Madia and Jenni Evans

Former North West ANC chairperson Supra Mahumapelo at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, he is challenging the NEC Decision to disband his NEC. (Tshidi Madia, News24)

Former North West ANC chairperson Supra Mahumapelo has written to the Independent Electoral Commission seeking to be furnished with details around the objection to him being deployed to Parliament.

This week the IEC said it received objections to 33 of the candidates nominated by members of the ANC to serve in the national assembly and provincial legislatures.

Some of the reasons behind the objections included the ongoing commission of inquiry into state capture, numerous court battles and information distributed through news channels and social media.

READ: Corruption, lies, killings and rape: The allegations against some of the ANC's list candidates

Besides Mahumapelo, South Africans also objected to the inclusion of the country’s Deputy President David Mabuza, and ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe on the ANC's list, among others. 

In a letter to the IEC, the former ANC provincial chair raised concern after hearing that his name was among those being objected to due to claims of failing to meet ethics and integrity standards required to serve in the national assembly.

Mahumapelo is number 58 on the national-to-national list.

“Unfortunately, our names are being punted already in different media platforms as people who fail the test of ethics and integrity among some members of society and observers,” remarked Mahumapelo.

ALSO READ: Why the ANC may be stuck with "rotten apples" on its lists after the elections

Mahumapelo said he understood the IEC was merely “ensuring that it complies with the electoral act” and other laws that governed this period.

He asked for the electoral body to provide him with the full details of the complaint and complainant in order to get up to speed with the matter, so he too could make an informed decision about the way forward.

IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela said the electoral body would hold a press conference on Tuesday to discuss these and other pre-election issues.

"The Electoral Commission has scheduled a press briefing on Tuesday at Election House in Centurion to deal with all candidate related issues," said Bapela.

anc  |  iec  |  supra mahumapelo  |  elections 2019
