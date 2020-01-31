 

Mahumapelo, Zwane in court gallery to support Bongani Bongo in corruption case

2020-01-31 11:14

Jenni Evans

ANC MP and former minister Bongani Bongo. (Adrian de Kock, Netwerk24)

ANC MP and former minister Bongani Bongo. (Adrian de Kock, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

ANC MP Bongani Bongo received support from high-profile ANC politicians on Friday when the Cape Town Magistrate's Court heard that the corruption case against him would be transferred to the Western Cape High Court.

The matter was postponed to February 21 for it to be officially transferred and Bongo's bail was extended.

READ | ANC integrity commission recommends Bongani Bongo step aside amid corruption case

Among his supporters were ANC politicians and parliamentary portfolio committee chairpersons Mosebenzi Zwane and Supra Mahumapelo.

The National Prosecuting Authority said the matter dated back to 2017 after advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara was appointed evidence leader of the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises' inquiry into the governance, procurement and financial sustainability of Eskom.

READ | ANC stalwarts not happy with party's stance on corruption-accused Bongani Bongo

Bongo was the Minister of State Security at the time.

He is accused of trying to disrupt the inquiry by allegedly offering the evidence leader a bribe in return for taking sick leave on the day the inquiry commenced.

But the advocate alerted his seniors in Parliament, leading to a Hawks investigation.

The inquiry was set up following concerns about the power company's sustainability and allegations in the #GuptaLeaks emails.

The committee noted in its report that it had worked under "hostile" conditions with people who tried to subvert or smear its work.

This included car tampering, threats to personal security, delays, people not appearing as expected and even approaching the child of a committee member.

"Attempts were allegedly also made by the erstwhile State Security Minister Bongani Bongo to offer a bribe to advocate Vanara with a blank cheque to try to derail the work of this committee," it alleged.

Read more on:    bongani bongo  |  cape town  |  politics  |  courts
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'We are on high alert' - No confirmed coronavirus cases in SA, says Health Minister Zweli Mkhize

58 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | 'Coal kills' - activists ask big business to forget profits and put environment first
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 11:04 AM
Road name: Strand Street Westbound

Westbound
Cape Town 11:02 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One lucky winner on Thursday 2020-01-30 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 