 

Mail & Guardian suspends political editor over 'involvement' in irregular Prasa tender

2018-10-31 18:39

Correspondent

Prasa. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Prasa. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Mail & Guardian (M&G) has suspended its political editor, Matuma Letsoalo, while an independent investigation is conducted into allegations of a conflict of interest with the Passenger Rail Authority of South Africa (Prasa), the publication announced in a statement on Tuesday.

The M&G made the decision to suspend Letsoalo ahead of the release of the results of an investigation by Werksmans Attorneys into tenders awarded by Prasa.

Letsoalo was a director of Kgomomorareng Travel when it was allegedly awarded an irregular tender in 2010.

According to the M&G's statement, Werksmans concluded that the joint venture "did not submit a bid and should not therefore have been considered for the tender, let alone awarded same".

"While the initial tender was for the venture to receive a commission based on a percentage of what it booked, this was changed to a set amount of R350 000 [per] month. Werksmans concluded: 'The amendment of their appointment (and particularly the fixed monthly fee payment) negotiated and agreed to by Prasa favours the supplier to Prasa's detriment, financially and operationally.'"

He left the company in 2012, but his wife is still involved.

Internal investigation

Letsoalo was investigated by the M&G in 2016 after he had commissioned an article on Prasa in July that year, which mentioned the cost of the Werksmans investigation into irregularities at Prasa.

After an internal investigation, then-editor Verashni Pillay found that Letsoalo had not breached the publication's editorial code and that he had disclosed his past and his wife's continued involvement with Kgomomorareng Travel.

He could, however, no longer report on Prasa to avoid a conflict of interest.

"Werksmans had asked the M&G to keep the investigation confidential, and no formal charges were laid. There was also no evidence that Letsoalo's business involvement with Prasa had in any way influenced the reporting on the utility," according to the statement.

A decision was then made not to take the issue any further.

"No new evidence has come to light to change this conclusion, but, with the Werksmans report in its final stages, the M&G decided to suspend Letsoalo last week," the publication said.

"This was done to allow a further, independent investigation to be conducted.

"The investigation will look at whether any ethical transgressions took place, and if any further action needs to be taken."

The M&G's editor-in-chief, Khadija Patel, said: "The M&G's responsibility is to its audience and to telling the truth. If anything new should come to light in the new investigation, this will be acted upon."

Read more on:    prasa  |  mail & guardian

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#News24 ICYMI: Gigaba in hot water over Fireblade; No truth man had sex with cat, says SPCA and here is a first look at Henry Cavill in The Witcher

47 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Father speaks out on Parktown Boys sexual assault scandal as Bikers Against Bullies show mass support at court
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, October 30 2018-10-30 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 