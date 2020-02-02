Maile calls for cool heads to fix Tshwane's troubles as Mokgalapa quits

The needs of the residents of Tshwane have suffered as political priorities trumped service delivery, Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements Lebogang Maile said on Sunday following the resignation announcement of Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.

"The resignation of councillor Mokgalapa further deepens the leadership and administrative crisis facing Tshwane. Unfortunately, the needs of the residents of Tshwane have been sacrificed on the altar of political expediency once again", said Maile.

Mokgalapa, on Sunday announced his intention to resign at the end of this month. In a statement, he said he would resign "before the next Council meeting at the end of February".

On Saturday, News24 revealed that DA party leaders had urged Mokgalapa to resign or be forced out of his position, a move which could severely dent his political career.

Maile said the provincial government was committed to provide the city with "all the support it needs to overcome its challenges to prevent the municipality from going into a state of total collapse".

He said that with Mokgalapa’s resignation, council was now compelled to convene and elect a new mayor.

Cool heads and political maturity

"This will be an opportune time for council to resolve some of the issues that have been on its agenda for a while now. What is required will be cool heads and political maturity from all parties represented in council."

Maile praised Mokgalapa as a mayor "who understood the meaning of cooperative governance and the importance of working closely with all spheres of government".

"The provincial government wishes councillor Mokgalapa well in his future endeavours post his short-lived stay in office. He vacates office at an unfortunate time, amidst massive service delivery challenges, such as the water crisis in Hammanskraal and mismanagement of city finances that have left the municipality in a perilous state."