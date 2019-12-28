Maile studying judgment on City of Tshwane matter: 'We don't want governance and leadership to collapse'

Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements, Urban Planning and CoGTA Lebogang Maile says he is studying the judgment handed down by the Gauteng High court in Pretoria on Friday.

The court ruled the DA's application over the motions of no confidence against City of Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and Speaker Katlego Mathebe is urgent.

This comes after opposition parties in the City including the EFF, voted in unison for the removal of Mokgalapa and Mathebe during a chaotic sitting on December 6.

"I hereby make the following order; that both will be enrolled and heard as matters of urgency in terms of Rule 6(12), and the non-compliance with all other prescripts relating to time periods is condoned to the extent necessary," Judge Neil Tuchten said in his judgment.

Judge Tuchten further added that, as a result, the decisions taken in the December 6 council sitting are suspended pending the final determination of review proceedings to set such actions aside.

This includes the decision to appoint Obakeng Ramabudu as acting speaker, as well as the adoption of the motion of no confidence in Mathebe and Mokgalapa. This means that both will retain their positions for now.

Maile is currently studying the judgment with a view of making sure that governance and service delivery is not undermined or compromised.

“As Gauteng Government we were not cited on the matter. Our only interest is to make sure that governance and leadership does not collapse,” he said.

He also said he is looking forward to the finalisation of the matter and judgment on the merits to ensure stability and service delivery to the residents of Tshwane.

“Notwithstanding the current developments it should be noted that the judgment does not in anyway, affect the decision by Exco to invoke the provisions of Section 139 (1) read with Section 154 of the Constitution in the City of Tshwane. The process continues undisturbed,” Maile said.

In line with the EXCO intervention a comprehensive directive will be issued in January to the City of Tshwane.

The court gave the DA seven days to submit their review application.