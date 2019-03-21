 

Maimane: 59 years on and the people of Sharpeville are still desperately waiting for their freedom

2019-03-21 20:00

Kaveel Singh

DA leader Mmusi Maimane. (Supplied)

DA leader Mmusi Maimane. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The community of Sharpeville is still home to many unemployed and poor despite Human Rights Day centering around events in the area, DA leader Mmusi Maimane has said.

"Sharpeville today is still a dormitory of unemployed labour. It is still a place where people struggle every day to make ends meet and put food on the table for their families. It is still a place where people are not yet free," he said on Thursday at the party's Human Rights Day event in Bekkersdal, Gauteng.

Maimane and his party celebrated the day where 59 years ago, 69 people lost their lives and hundreds more were injured in Sharpeville as they protested the Apartheid government’s pass laws and the carrying of pass books.

Many of them were shot in the back that day as they fled from police.

Maimane said there were hundreds of other places just like Sharpeville all across SA, where people were still "desperately waiting for their freedom".

"Almost four out of ten South Africans cannot find work. Four out of ten homes in our country do not have a single job and rely solely on social grants and remittances to sustain the whole household. These people were promised all the rights contained in our Constitution, and yet they live like outsiders in their own country."

Maimane said the poor were relegated to second best.

"They have to watch as those with the right connections, those with the right education, those with wealth and access to capital progress in life, while they fall further and further behind."

He said the poor and poverty stricken had to watch their children grow up in a new, democratic SA "with little more to look forward to than they themselves had all those years ago".

"This is why the struggle is not yet won. The pass laws may have been beaten, but there are new causes for which we must march and for which we must fight."

He added that it was vital to remember the victims of Sharpeville.

"They helped deliver the free and democratic South Africa of today. They died for our freedom, they died for our Constitution and they died for our Bill of Rights. We celebrate Human Rights Day because we must never forget the heavy price that was paid for these things."

Read more on:    da  |  mmusi mai­mane  |  elections 2019  |  human rights day
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ramaphosa train farce, corruption woes mocked in memes

2019-03-21 18:00

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
JUSTICE DENIED: A News24 podcast series on the human cost of wrongful convictions
Traffic Alerts
6 jackpot winners in two days! Daily Lotto keeps giving 2019-03-20 22:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 