Maimane 'asked to quit' as claims of right-wing element in DA come to light - reports

Democratic
Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has been asked to quit for the sake of the
party, as several leaders have claimed that a right-wing element in the DA is
behind a "smear campaign" against him, according to reports on Sunday.
The Sunday Times reported
that strategist Ryan Coetzee led a delegation of senior party figures,
including former DA leader Tony Leon, to ask Maimane to quit, with some of his
supporters seeing the moves as a resurgence of the party's white, liberal old guard.
Coetzee was heading an
independent organisational review panel, which was due to present a final
report in full to the next meeting of the Federal Executive, later this month.
In June, Maimane said he took
responsibility for the decline in votes in the last election, during a federal
council meeting.
"The review will investigate
the underlying drivers of the party’s performance in the 2019 general election
and will encompass the capacity of the party’s leadership and public
representatives, its political identity, policy platform, strategy, structure,
processes and operations, as well as any other considerations that may be
relevant to achieving the party’s objectives," Maimane told journalists at
the time.
'We will not surrender that war'
Maimane confirmed to the Sunday
Times that the panel's draft recommendations had been communicated to him,
while Coetzee declined to comment and said no one should come to any premature
conclusions.
According to the newspaper, the
panel has recommended that the DA convene an early congress and if so, that
Maimane should not avail himself for election to allow new leaders to come to
the fore.
It also recommended a change in
leadership for DA-led metros across the country, the report stated.
Several DA leaders told the Weekend Argus that a
right-wing element was orchestrating a 'smear campaign' against Maimane.
Maimane used the same term to
describe reports that he declared a R4m Cape Town home as his own and drove a
car bought by Steinhoff's Markus Jooste. The DA's financial committee has cleared Maimane of any
wrongdoing.
"There are only a few
individuals who cannot win an argument at all in structures provided for in the
party. They simply want to go run it in public … we will not surrender that
war, we will not stay back," Maimane told News24 in an interview.
'Committed to the battle'
"We are continuing to fight
for the future of this party, and I'm certainly committed to the battle in
whatever form it takes," he added.
According to sources high up in
the party, there is a possibility that more scandals involving Maimane will
emerge as the DA prepares for its crucial federal council meeting on Friday,
when the election of a new federal council chairperson is also expected to take
place.
The Weekend Argus reported that a
group of mainly white leaders was forcing Maimane out, unhappy with his
combative approach towards President Cyril Ramaphosa, fearing that it could
open up the path for his deputy David Mabuza to succeed him.
Insiders close to Maimane claimed
to News24 that the so-called 1959 committee will attempt to create a parallel
structure to undermine Maimane. It's also seen as a factional structure seeking
to institutionalise divisions in the DA.
Maimane said he was not surprised
that some in the DA were opposed to the direction in which he was steering the
party, but he put this down to a few individuals.
"If
you are a political leader and you want everybody in the party to be happy,
then give all the people ice-cream, but actually, if you want to bring change,
you're going to have people who oppose the change," he said.
- Compiled by Jenna Etheridge