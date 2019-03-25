 

Maimane calls for Parliament to reconvene to deal with Eskom, plans march to Union Buildings

2019-03-25 13:43

Lizeka Tandwa

DA leader Mmusi Maimane (Antonio Muchave, Gallo Images)

DA leader Mmusi Maimane (Antonio Muchave, Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

DA leader Mmusi Maimane is calling for Parliament to reconvene urgently to deal with the crisis at Eskom.

Maimane held a press briefing on Monday at the party's head office in Johannesburg, to announce that he had written to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete asking for Parliament to remain in session. 

Parliament has currently risen to allow for parties to campaign for the upcoming general elections on May 8. Coupled with this request, Maimane said the party would hold a march on Friday to the Union Buildings to highlight the energy crisis. 

READ: DA calls for South Africans to stand up against Ramaphosa and corruption

"The National Assembly, which held its last sitting last week Wednesday, is still able to do the people's work until May 7, the day before the national elections. Therefore, the Speaker must simply recall a sitting of the National Assembly to deal with this national crisis," he said. 

The party is also proposing that an ad hoc committee be formed to address the impending national power crisis. He proposes Parliament immediately pass the Independent System and Market Operator Bill (Ismo Bill), which "seeks to break up Eskom into separate generation and supply entities so that energy is cheaper and more secure for the people of South Africa".

Parliament would also, among other objectives, inquire into the circumstances surrounding the potentially imminent threat of the collapse of the national energy grid, together with experts and stakeholder input, he said.

DA to request meeting with Mabuza

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the unbundling of the power utility into three entities during his state of the nation address earlier this year.

During Human Rights Day in Sharpeville, Ramaphosa said the country would "overcome" the energy crisis if South Africans "close rank and join hands".

To mitigate the recent wave of power cuts and possible crash of Eskom, the president appointed his deputy, David Mabuza, to head a Cabinet task team to come up with solutions. The DA believes the appointment of Mabuza demonstrates a lack of seriousness to deal with the problem from Ramaphosa. 

"In addition to this, I will today write to Mabuza, requesting an urgent meeting with him in order to establish the plans the Presidency and the special Cabinet committee have in place to deal with this crisis. The lack of transparency from national government is not helping the situation. We need national government to play open cards with the people of South Africa."

ALSO READ: Maimane to Ramaphosa: Come clean on the extent of the Eskom crisis

Maimane told journalists that Eskom must be partially privatised and unbundled into two entities. He said its generation entities should be privatised to diversify what energy enters the grid while increasing competition and lowering costs.

He added that Parliament should instruct Eskom to freeze the last two units at Kusile's build immediately, and rather look to independent power producers (IPPs) for power.

'No time for dithering'

"Commit Eskom's maintenance and engineering employees as an essential service that cannot strike, install smart meters for municipalities to collect revenue on time and allow metros that function well to source energy directly from independent energy suppliers," Maimane said.

"The crisis at hand leaves no time for dithering. Immediate action is now required, and it is going to take ordinary citizens to shake this ANC national government to wake up before it's too late."

The party has already filled a court application in the Western Cape to challenge Eskom's exclusive rights to procure power. The DA-run City of Cape Town took the Department of Energy to court to allow for independent power producers to supply the City with electricity.

"The message is clear. There is a plan to fix this crisis and we need to institute this plan now. And we will mobilise next Friday to call on this ANC government to take the action required to fix this national crisis."

Read more on:    da  |  eskom  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  mmusi maimane  |  johannesburg  |  load shedding  |  service delivery  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Princess Irene, wife of IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi, dies

2019-03-25 13:15

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Cyclone Idai aftermath - Food shortage in Mozambique
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: No winner for Sunday 2019-03-24 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 