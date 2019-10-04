Maimane did no wrong, says DA internal investigation on Steinhoff car, R4m home

The DA's
financial committee has cleared party leader Mmusi Maimane of any wrongdoing following
allegations that he drove a car bought by Steinhoff's Markus Jooste and declaring
a R4m Claremont home as his own.
In a
statement, DA finance chairperson and MP Dion George said it was Maimane who had
referred the matter to the finance committee for investigation after anonymous
leaks about his accommodation and travel arrangements were published by
different media houses.
"As chairperson
of the finance committee, I formally met with Mr Maimane on Monday, September 30
and Friday, October 4. In said meeting, Mr Maimane produced the relevant facts
required - supported by documentation," George added.
The
Toyota Fortuner
Following
the investigation, he said: "As it relates to travel arrangements, Mr
Maimane did enjoy the use of a Toyota Fortuner in the Western Cape, donated to
the party by Steinhoff via their subsidiary, Hertz.
"After
the Steinhoff scandal broke, the car was returned. There was a delay due in
part to the leader's international trip to the US and a federal congress taking
place in Gauteng.
Claremont
property
"As it
relates to the leader's home, it has been established that no formal lease
document exists. However, Mr Maimane has paid rent covering each month he and
his family have lived in the house. I have seen the accounts of the business
which owns the house."
George said
he had followed the financial trail and found an initial deposit of R450 000
was made by Maimane. From April 2018, R18 400 per month was deducted as rental.
The current
balance is R100 540.
"The
utility bill payments are made separately by Mr Maimane, in addition to this
rental amount.
"Mr
Maimane nor his trust own shares in the business and house. Mr Maimane
indicated that the arrangement was a lease agreement and the financial trail
confirms this."
George
added he had found no financial illegality on behalf of Maimane pertaining to
both the house and car.
City Press originally
reported Maimane had declared the Claremont home in the parliamentary assets
registry as his own, even though it did not belong to him, while Rapport revealed
he had used the white Toyota Fortuner for months after indicating it would be
returned.