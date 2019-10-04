Maimane did no wrong, says DA internal investigation on Steinhoff car, R4m home

Under fire DA leader Mmusi Maimane has been cleared of any wrongdoing by his party's financial committee. (Screengrab)

The DA's financial committee has cleared party leader Mmusi Maimane of any wrongdoing following allegations that he drove a car bought by Steinhoff's Markus Jooste and declaring a R4m Claremont home as his own.



In a statement, DA finance chairperson and MP Dion George said it was Maimane who had referred the matter to the finance committee for investigation after anonymous leaks about his accommodation and travel arrangements were published by different media houses.

"As chairperson of the finance committee, I formally met with Mr Maimane on Monday, September 30 and Friday, October 4. In said meeting, Mr Maimane produced the relevant facts required - supported by documentation," George added.

The Toyota Fortuner

Following the investigation, he said: "As it relates to travel arrangements, Mr Maimane did enjoy the use of a Toyota Fortuner in the Western Cape, donated to the party by Steinhoff via their subsidiary, Hertz.

"After the Steinhoff scandal broke, the car was returned. There was a delay due in part to the leader's international trip to the US and a federal congress taking place in Gauteng.

Claremont property

"As it relates to the leader's home, it has been established that no formal lease document exists. However, Mr Maimane has paid rent covering each month he and his family have lived in the house. I have seen the accounts of the business which owns the house."

George said he had followed the financial trail and found an initial deposit of R450 000 was made by Maimane. From April 2018, R18 400 per month was deducted as rental.

The current balance is R100 540.

"The utility bill payments are made separately by Mr Maimane, in addition to this rental amount.

"Mr Maimane nor his trust own shares in the business and house. Mr Maimane indicated that the arrangement was a lease agreement and the financial trail confirms this."

George added he had found no financial illegality on behalf of Maimane pertaining to both the house and car.

City Press originally reported Maimane had declared the Claremont home in the parliamentary assets registry as his own, even though it did not belong to him, while Rapport revealed he had used the white Toyota Fortuner for months after indicating it would be returned.