Maimane dreams of a job in every home at the DA's manifesto launch

DA leader Mmusi Miamane has presented South African voters with an alternative offer, which he says will see his party putting a job in every home.

He made this comment during the DA's 2019 election manifesto launch, held in Johannesburg on Saturday, where the party estimated 20 000 people were in attendance.

"I have a dream of putting a job in every home," he told a full Rand Stadium, which was packed to capacity by party supporters.

"It cannot be that four out of every ten South African households do not have a single income. If we can put at least one job in every home, it will completely transform these households," remarked Maimane.

Earlier he berated the ANC, telling crowds that the country’s liberators have failed the people.

"Those who started out as liberators had ended up as tsotsis. And they were looting the Arms Deal, Bosasa and VBS while millions didn't have money to get by," said the DA leader.

Maimane said under the DA government those found guilty of corruption would be jailed for a minimum of 15 years. He said corruption had stolen both the dignity and future of millions in the country.

"As we have just learnt in the Zondo Commission, they betrayed our struggle for a braai pack, some beers and a handbag," continued Maimane of ANC leaders, while referring to revelations coming out of the commission of inquiry into state capture, which is chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

The DA, which is the second largest party in South Africa has the task of not only retaining that position but weakening the ANC at national level as well as in numerous provinces.

The party which claims, its internal polls show it is making inroads in Gauteng, Northern Cape and the Free State also hopes to clinch control of the country’s economic hub as it did with its two metros in the 2016 local government elections.

"Our opponents can sit in the corner and call us names, but they can't argue with facts," he said.

He insisted more people found work where the DA was in goverment, claiming it was because they knew how to create jobs.

He also urged party members to join in the party’s bid to create history in the country.

"We need to get excited about the power we have to change things. It has to be like 1994 all over again," said Maimane.