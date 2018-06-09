 

Maimane 'not concerned' about drop in DA’s poll numbers

2018-06-09 17:48

Jenna Etheridge

DA leader Mmusi Maimane. (Deon Raath, Netwerk24)

DA leader Mmusi Maimane. (Deon Raath, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

DA leader Mmusi Maimane on Saturday said he is "not concerned" about a poll showing a drop in party support because the party is growing in different communities.

"I am actually quite confident," he said in Johannesburg, following a two-day sitting of the DA’s Federal Executive.

"If you start to look at a poll now that was taken a year ahead of an election, because technically they would have done their research a while ago, I think let’s focus on the business of saying we do our own work and we are confident that we are growing in communities and we are certainly looking forward to next year."

According to preliminary findings by global market research firm Ipsos, the party was now polling at 20 percent support, two percentage points lower than what it achieved during the 2014 general election, Huffington Post reported at the end of last month.

Policy uncertainty, questions around leadership and the battle with Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille were cited as factors contributing to this decline, it was reported.

The party lost significant support in four Western Cape by-elections the past two months. They retained the lead in those wards, but lost between 10% and 17% in all four wards respectively.

Read more here: ANC gains on DA in two Western Cape by-elections

DA Western Cape deputy provincial leader Albert Fritz said on Saturday that they would continue with good, proper governance, and a focus on service delivery, "because people believe in us".

This was despite "all those little characters going… burning up there and the same people appear at all these land invasions".

The province has been beset by numerous land and housing protests in areas including Hermanus and Vrygrond.

DA sets its sights on Gauteng, Northern Cape

Leadership in the province was also shocked this week after two DA councillors supported an ANC-sponsored motion to vote out Knysna mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies.

Bouw-Spies is the fourth DA mayor to face a successful motion of no confidence this year.

Nonetheless, the party has its eyes on Gauteng and the Northern Cape, as part of "non-negotiable" targets set by FedEx.

It resolved to become the biggest party in these provinces and form provincial governments, along with retaining the Western Cape with an increased majority.

Maimane announced that they also planned to substantially increase the party's percentage of the national votes cast.

"This means that the provinces of KwaZulu-Natal, the North West and the Eastern Cape will contribute significantly to the growth targets of the party based on our strong structures and electoral performance."

It was also resolved that all DA MPs would spend a 75-day period interacting with voters in their constituencies and beyond.

Targeting the youth vote

The party plans to officially launch its national campaign next month. Part of its core focus was on attracting young people to vote.

"Over 50% of our youth are without jobs. That means half of the country’s most productive workforce is unemployed," Maimane said.

He said a DA-government would provide access to an industry training programme for school-leavers, provide free higher education for students who were unable to afford it, and grow the economy to "enable true access to jobs and other job opportunities".

"Indeed, as a nation we have all hoped a Ramaphosa Presidency would yield positive results for our economy.

"However, the latest GDP and unemployment figures tell South Africans what they already know: an ANC government can never grow our economy at the rate we need to create new, permanent jobs for the almost 10 million unemployed South Africans."

Maimane said the fight for an alternative, post-ANC South Africa was in full swing.

Read more on:    da  |  mmusi maimane  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mass iftaar as District Six residents join Bo-Kaap in gentrification fight

2018-06-09 17:21

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Defiant Zuma issues stark warning to critics
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Strand 18:16 PM
Road name: N2

Cape Town 16:51 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, June 8 2018-06-08 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 