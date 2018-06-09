Maimane 'not concerned' about drop in DA’s poll numbers

DA leader Mmusi Maimane on Saturday said he is "not concerned" about a poll showing a drop in party support because the party is growing in different communities.

"I am actually quite confident," he said in Johannesburg, following a two-day sitting of the DA’s Federal Executive.

"If you start to look at a poll now that was taken a year ahead of an election, because technically they would have done their research a while ago, I think let’s focus on the business of saying we do our own work and we are confident that we are growing in communities and we are certainly looking forward to next year."

According to preliminary findings by global market research firm Ipsos, the party was now polling at 20 percent support, two percentage points lower than what it achieved during the 2014 general election, Huffington Post reported at the end of last month.

Policy uncertainty, questions around leadership and the battle with Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille were cited as factors contributing to this decline, it was reported.

The party lost significant support in four Western Cape by-elections the past two months. They retained the lead in those wards, but lost between 10% and 17% in all four wards respectively.

DA Western Cape deputy provincial leader Albert Fritz said on Saturday that they would continue with good, proper governance, and a focus on service delivery, "because people believe in us".

This was despite "all those little characters going… burning up there and the same people appear at all these land invasions".

The province has been beset by numerous land and housing protests in areas including Hermanus and Vrygrond.

DA sets its sights on Gauteng, Northern Cape

Leadership in the province was also shocked this week after two DA councillors supported an ANC-sponsored motion to vote out Knysna mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies.

Bouw-Spies is the fourth DA mayor to face a successful motion of no confidence this year.

Nonetheless, the party has its eyes on Gauteng and the Northern Cape, as part of "non-negotiable" targets set by FedEx.

It resolved to become the biggest party in these provinces and form provincial governments, along with retaining the Western Cape with an increased majority.

Maimane announced that they also planned to substantially increase the party's percentage of the national votes cast.