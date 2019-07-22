 

Maimane on the DA's complicated relationship with Mkwebane: 'It's not your office, it's you'

2019-07-22 20:29

Jenni Evans

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. (Thapelo Morebudi, Gallo Images)

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. (Thapelo Morebudi, Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

While DA leader Mmusi Maimane is pleased with Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's finding regarding President Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign funding, he still thinks she should go.

Speaking on the sidelines of a safety event in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town, on Monday, Maimane said he was the one who had laid a complaint about Ramaphosa's campaign funding with the Office of the Public Protector. 

He noted this was after he had first asked the question in Parliament, and Ramaphosa said it was "his son's contribution", but then changed his statement. 

ALSO READ: Public Protector finds Ramaphosa 'deliberately misled' Parliament over R500 000 Bosasa payment

"Now, the Executive Members' Ethics Act makes it specific that when there is an allegation of a breach [of the act], that can only be reported to the Public Protector.

"It cannot be reported to any other sphere of the government."

The DA has made it clear that it does not regard Mkhwebane as a suitable candidate for the position of Public Protector, and Maimane said the Absa-related judgment supported this. 

On Monday, the Constitutional Court upheld a costs order against Mkhwebane alleging she had put forward a "number of falsehoods" over the Absa/Bankorp investigation. Mkhwebane has since denied this.

"I have been very clear from the beginning with the party that we do not support this particular Public Protector and therefore in light of the judgment that was handed down today, I think it strengthens our case to have her removed," said Maimane.

"But just because I did not vote for her, just because I don't support her, does not mean the office ceases to exist," he said. 

"I did not vote for President Ramaphosa in the election, yet, because he's a president of the republic, he becomes the president of all citizens. His office exists. We have to hold everybody accountable, regardless of who they are." 

Maimane said he welcomed Ramaphosa's announcement on Sunday night that he would take Mkhwebane's report on review, because it is Ramaphosa's right to do that.

However, the party still wants to get to the bottom of whether or not the president had misled Parliament. 

"The president made a statement and proceeded to change it, can that be allowed?" asked Maimane.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    da  |  public protector  |  busisiwe mkhwebane  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  mmusi maimane  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

It was a 'propaganda campaign' by 'hyenas of WMC' - Niehaus denies woman in photo is Mkhwebane

57 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto stands at R400 000 with no Sunday winner 2019-07-21 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 