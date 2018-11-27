 

Maimane: Police must expedite corruption complaints

2018-11-27 17:48

Jenni Evans and Kamva Somdyala

Opposition MPs Natasha Mazzone, Mmusi Maimane and Zakhele Mbhele (Jenni Evans, News24)

Opposition MPs Natasha Mazzone, Mmusi Maimane and Zakhele Mbhele (Jenni Evans, News24)

The DA has urged the police to speed up investigations into state capture and corruption complaints to prevent further loss of revenue to the fiscus.

It also wants a commission of inquiry into contractor Bosasa, now called African Global Operations, after the revelation that its CEO Gavin Watson contributed R500 000 to President Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign to succeed Jacob Zuma as head of the ANC. 

"If Mr Ramaphosa himself is serious about corruption let's set up an inquiry into Bosasa," said Maimane outside the Cape Town Central police station on Tuesday.

Flanked by fellow party members and MPs Natasha Mazzone and Zakhele Mbhele, the leader of the official opposition said that although an extra commission of inquiry would cost money, it would be worth it to stop more money from disappearing. 

He said it was his and his colleagues' request that "this investigation must be expedited".

"Bosasa must, in fact, face an inquiry and ultimately, if Mr Ramaphosa is serious about [removing] corruption in South Africa, it will be exemplary on his part to stand up and say an inquiry must be done." The party has also delivered supplementary affidavits to help police with 10 complaints it has made against various government entities, and was waiting for a request for a meeting with Police Minister Bheki Cele for a case-by-case update on the complaints it has laid.

The complaints are:

  • November 17, 2016: Brian Molefe, with regards to the Public Protector state capture report and Molefe's abuse of powers in dealing with Gupta-owned entities;
  • November 28, 2016: Eskom and Trillian. The DA's affidavit concerns possible criminal and/or statutory offences committed, CAS 70/11/2016;
  • March 27, 2017: Matshela Koko, former CEO of Eskom, and his alleged acts of criminality, CAS 2067/5/2017;
  • July 20, 2017: Anoj Singh, former chief financial officer of Eskom for his alleged part in state capture, CAS 1685/7/2017;
  • September 19, 2017: McKinsey and Trillian for their alleged role in state capture, CAS 1156/9/2017;
  • September 29, 2017: SAP for implications of corruption, CAS 1800/9/2017;
  • September 30, 2017: Just Coal and its alleged involvement in corruption, CAS 1803/9/2017;
  • March 8, 2018: Bank of Baroda for its alleged involvement in illicit funds linked to the Guptas, CAS 454/3/2018;
  • April 17, 2018: Denel for a bursary of R1m paid to the son of former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo;

The DA also laid charges against Transnet and its former CEO Siyabonga Gama.

Mazzone said the party would hand over government reports related to some of the allegations to help police with their investigations.

"What we are trying to do is get enough information sent to the police so that they can expedite these investigations because money is literally draining from our fiscus as we speak. [And] we need to ensure that from our side we have given the police all the information that they need to make sure that these investigations are not held up in any way whatsoever."

The DA leaders brought with them sections of the National Treasury report, specifically chapters 1, 2, and 3 that deal with Transnet and Eskom regarding the relationship with Trillian and McKinsey. 

Mbhele said the government also needed to make sure that the Hawks had the capacity for the workload they face. He said he had just heard during a portfolio committee meeting in Parliament that the unit has around 100 less staffers than when it started 10 years ago. 

Maimane said South Africans themselves needed to distinguish between parties in or out of a "coalition of corruption".

"We are not in a formal agreement with the EFF, let's not confuse this issue." 

He said even if the parties that the DA had formal agreements with, such as Cope and ACDP, were to be implicated in allegations of wrongdoing, the DA would still stand up against corruption.


